London Bridge terror attack victim Sara Zelenak farewelled at school funeral

AAP

London Bridge terror attack victim Sara Zelenak has been farewelled by family and friends at her former Brisbane high school.

Sara Zelenak.

Source: Metropolitan Police

Police stopped traffic outside Moreton Bay College this morning so the hearse carrying her coffin could make its way from the campus.

A convoy of cars containing the 21-year-old's family and friends followed closely behind.

The solemn procession followed a private funeral so those closest to Ms Zelenak could say their final goodbyes.

The young woman died earlier this month when three terrorists ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.

Ms Zelenak had been living in England's capital and working as an au pair.

Her aunt Tara described her as "the most beautiful, happy, positive young lady with so much to live for" in a post on Facebook.

"Her heart and spirit will live on in all of us."

The Moreton Bay College community also paid tribute to their former student, describing her as someone who always had a smile on her face.

"She embodied the values of Moreton Bay College and was adored by her peers and staff," it said in a statement.

