London apartment fire death toll rises to 17

London police say that the death toll in the apartment building fire has increased to 17 people and is likely to rise even further.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police Commander Stuart Cundy said that there was no suggestion the blaze was terror-related.

Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said specialist dogs would start searching the 24-story building.

Meanwhile, 44 households were given emergency accommodation after the blaze ripped through the tower yesterday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has also visited the site.

May didn't speak with journalists during the visit but yesterday promised a "proper investigation" into the cause of the blaze.