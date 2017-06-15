 

World


London apartment fire death toll rises to 17

Source:

Associated Press

London police say that the death toll in the apartment building fire has increased to 17 people and is likely to rise even further.

Similar cladding to that used on the London building was allowed here until the law was tightened in January.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police Commander Stuart Cundy said that there was no suggestion the blaze was terror-related.

Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said specialist dogs would start searching the 24-story building.

Meanwhile, 44 households were given emergency accommodation after the blaze ripped through the tower yesterday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has also visited the site.

May didn't speak with journalists during the visit but yesterday promised a "proper investigation" into the cause of the blaze.

The local council says families with young children, elderly residents and the vulnerable were given "immediate priority."

Similar cladding to that used on the London building was allowed here until the law was tightened in January.

The video shows another woman telling her to keep the door closed for her children.

It has been 24 hours after the high rise social housing building in London went up in flames, with many residents still unaccounted for.

