London 'acid attack' injures at least five people

A reported acid attack has left at least five people injured in east London.

A London police van. Source: Wikimedia Commons, HTUK, Wikimedia Commons, HTUK

Police were called to Stratford Centre, which is opposite a Westfield shopping mall around 8pm according to the BBC.

There were reports a group of men had been spraying a toxic substance over people in the area.

The incident is not believed to be terror related at this stage.

Witnesses at the scene told the BBC a fight had broken out amongst a group of people, with the manager of a nearby Burger King saying one victim ran into the store to "wash acid off his face".

The victims were treated at the scene with three of them being transferred to hospital.