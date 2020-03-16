London 13-year-old with no underlying conditions dies after coronavirus diagnosis

A 13-year-old boy from south London with no apparent underlying health conditions has died after testing positive for coronavirus.
He is believed to be the youngest person in the United Kingdom to have died after contracting the Covid-19 virus.
Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab died on Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus last Saturday, a day after he was admitted to King's College Hospital with virus-related symptoms, his family said.
A spokesman for King's College Hospital said: “Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for Covid-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time.”
Dr Jenny Harries, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, said it “is the case very sadly that young people can still be affected” from coronavirus.