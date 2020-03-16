London 13-year-old with no underlying conditions dies after coronavirus diagnosis

A 13-year-old boy from south London with no apparent underlying health conditions has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

A file image of actual SARS-CoV-2 - commonly known as the 2019/20 coronavirus - under an electron microscope. Source: Wikimedia Commons/NIAID-RML

He is believed to be the youngest person in the United Kingdom to have died after contracting the Covid-19 virus.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab died on Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus last Saturday, a day after he was admitted to King's College Hospital with virus-related symptoms, his family said.

A spokesman for King's College Hospital said: “Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for Covid-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time.”