Logan Paul returns to YouTube after global backlash against 'Suicide Forest' video which got him suspended

Source:Associated Press
YouTube star Logan Paul has returned to YouTube with a seven-minute suicide prevention video he hopes will "make a difference in the world."
Paul was suspended by YouTube after posting video of himself in a forest in Japan near what seemed to be a body hanging from a tree.
The location is known in Japan as a frequent site for suicides.
He returned to the video sharing platform Wednesday with a new video in which he speaks to suicide prevention experts and offers steps to help others, seeking to "further understand the complexity surrounding suicide."
He said: "It's time to learn from the past as I get better and grow as a human being. I'm here to have a hard conversation so that those who are suffering have easier ones."
You can watch the full video on his YouTube channel here.
Where can I get support and help?
Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help.
Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354
Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54
Depression Helpline 24/7 - 0800 111 757
Healthline - 0800 611 116
Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787
www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service
www.thelowdown.co.nz - visit the website, email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626 (emails and text messages will be responded to between 12 noon and 12 midnight).
