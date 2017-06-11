Lockwood Smith: 'Snap elections are dangerous'

New Zealand's election result is unlikely to be as shocking or as surprising as Britain's, according to our former High Commissioner to the UK Sir Lockwood Smith.

Speaking on TVNZ's Q+A this morning, Sir Lockwood told Corin Dann younger voters angry about Brexit were a key reason Britain's Labour party did so well in Friday's vote.

"The younger people didn't want to leave the EU and so this was a chance for them to express their frustration at that and they've done that. I think it's quite a complex set of issues," he said.

"I don't see the parallels at all in New Zealand. We've come through the global financial crisis in far better shape than European countries, and we (NZ) never had to cut spending."

He said issues like student debt and housing affordability were felt much more acutely in the UK.

He would not offer his former National MPs advice ahead of New Zealand's election on September 23 but did say: "One thing the (UK) election does show is snap elections are dangerous, and number two, you have to campaign."