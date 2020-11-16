TODAY |

Lockdown measures imposed in northern Chinese province

Lockdown measures were being imposed in a northern Chinese province where coronavirus cases more than doubled in the region near Beijing that's due to host some events in next year's Winter Olympics.

Rail, air and highway connections to the Hebei capital of Shijiazhuang, a city of at least 10 million people, have been suspended, and prevention and control measured tightened over urban communities and villages in the area.

Classes have been suspended and school dormitories isolated.

Streets have become deserted with most of the shops and restaurants closing doors, CCTV reported.

The city is conducting virus tests on all residents and has collected the samples of some 2 million people, CCTV said.

The National Health Commission today announced 51 new cases had been confirmed in Hebei province, bringing the total to 90 since Sunday.

Most have been in Shijiazhuang, although cases have also been recorded in the city of Xingtai.

Hebei is adjacent to Beijing, the host city of the 2022 Games, and some of the Olympic events are scheduled to be held in Shijiazhuang.

Authorities have also imposed similarly tight measures in the cities of Shenyang and Dalian in Liaoning province just to the north.

Wary of a new wave of infections, China is discouraging travel over next month's Lunar New Year holiday and beginning school holidays a week early.

