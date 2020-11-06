TODAY |

Lockdown-hesitant Sweden slammed for 'flawed' handling of Covid-19, failing older people

Source:  AAP

The Swedish government has been strongly criticised for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with a parliamentary committee accusing officials of a range of failings including in regards to protecting the elderly.

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus Source: Associated Press

In Sweden, more people have been infected with Covid-19 relative to the population than in any other European country.

The government did not impose any restrictions for a considerable time, opting instead to merely make recommendations.

The government failed to adopt a strategy to combat the pandemic, the parliamentary control committee said in a report, among other criticisms.

Furthermore, the pandemic law, which gave the government additional powers amid the outbreak, was drafted too late, the committee said.

"The committee believes that the government's handling of the pandemic was flawed," chairwoman Karin Enstrom said.

Kiwi teacher in Sweden fears she’ll be infected with Covid-19 as cases spike

The committee specified that inadequate measures had been taken to protect elderly people living in nursing homes.

The number of elderly people who died in Sweden was particularly high, especially at the outset of the pandemic.

The country's death toll reached 14,512 on Thursday.

In a further criticism, the committee said a lack of clarity about the division of responsibilities meant that testing and the tracing of infections was also delayed.

The government also underperformed in its procurement of protective equipment, the committee said.

