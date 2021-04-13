As lockdown eases, Kiwi publican in UK delighted to be pouring pints once again

Pub gardens, shops, hairdressers and gyms have reopened today as England moved into the second step out of lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In Capel, Dorking, Kiwi pub landlord Vanda Pera told 1 NEWS she was feeling nervous

"I’m quite anxious because people's expectations of their first pint and what's it going to taste like? Is the grout glass going to be cold?"

Formerly from Christchurch, Pera moved to the UK in the early 90s.

Back in February, she told 1 NEWS the repeated lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions left many pub owners frustrated and her business trading at just 20 per cent.

Today, she was all smiles pouring pints and jugs and taking orders, with outdoor tables fully booked for the month.

"As you can see on the table people are still concerned about their spaces and all those types of things so we're going slowly, slowly."

Pub-goers were delighted with the reopenings.

"We've got blue sky, a bit of sun, and we're going to have some good beer and some good food so everything is going good," a smiling Jane Nevin said as she took her first sip of beer.

"It's a marvellous day!" she laughed.

The easing of restrictions is due partly to a successful vaccination programme, with more than 32 million people in the UK having received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

While today marked a significant day under the government’s road map to freedom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to "behave responsibly" with outdoor dining resuming.

The third step out of lockdown will be no earlier than May 17, when — if data allows it — indoor mixing of groups of up to six people will be allowed and pubs and restaurants will be allowed to open indoors.

Hotels, cinemas and outdoor venues will also be allowed to open, with sports stadiums allowed to have 10,000 in them at once.

International travel may also be allowed, but that is under government review.

The final step will be no later than June 21, when all restrictions will be removed.