Lockdown-defying Brazilian President wipes his nose before shaking hands with elderly woman

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been filmed wiping his nose on his sleeve before shaking hands with an elderly woman as he continues to denounce coronavirus-fighting social distancing measures being enacted by his own officials.

Footage carried by Brazilian broadcaster Globo TV shows Mr Bolsonaro on the streets of Brasilia on Friday, when he ventured out to visit a military hospital, a pharmacy and visiting one of his sons at a residential building.

The far-right former-military leader, 65, has been vocal in his opposition to lockdown measures, saying they are an unnecessary drag on the country's economy.

In the footage, Mr Bolsonaro can be seen flanked by security personnel waving to crowds of people, before he wipes his nose on his sleeve.

He then extends that hand to an elderly lady, who is wearing a mask, to shake her hand.

His popularity in Brazil has fallen during the pandemic, with a growing number of Brazilians angered by his stance towards containing the disease, which he has described as a "little cold".

On Thursday, Reuters reported that lockdowns in Brazil's biggest cities designed to contain the virus are now beginning to slip, and critics of Mr Bolsonaro say he is at least partially responsible.