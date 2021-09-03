TODAY |

Lockdown cheer for Aussie family who rescued baby koala

Source:  1 NEWS

Lockdown has been made a little brighter for one Australian family after adopting a baby koala.

The joey requires round the clock attention by there’s no complaints from her new carers. Source: Nine

Pixie the joey, who weighs in at just under half a kilogram, requires round the clock attention from being rescued after her mother was hit by a car in New South Wales.

But there's no complaints from her new carers who have to hand-feed Pixie.

"Mum just couldn't care for her and she was just hours - maybe a day - from death," Australian Reptile Park's Tim Faulkner told Nine.

For now, Pixie's enjoying her new life with the Faulkners.

Check out the full story in the video above.

