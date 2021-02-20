Locals keeping Cook Islands tourism alive and safe amid Covid-19 pandemic

In the Cook Islands, many of those hit hard financially by the non-existent tourism market are going back to basics.

Up to 85 per cent of the GDP is pinned to tourism but it’s the smaller grassroots businesses that have been able to diversify to capture the local market.

Listed as a must-do for tourists, Punanga Nui market is being forced to reshape itself to attract local customers.

“They would have lost 60 to 70 per cent of their customer base so they've had to be innovative how they stay afloat and change some of their products … change the way they are selling it more towards locals,” Prime Minister Mark Brown says.

For those who've never counted on tourism, like hot food vendors and those selling local produce, its business as usual.

Free events like weaving lessons are on offer here in a bid to attract customers and encouraging local traditions.

But there's no doubt there's been a dramatic drop in business.

Usually there are around 90 stalls down at Punanga Nui market but with no tourists they're down to about a quarter.

“Vendors mainly suffering, especially the vendors that selling arts and craft things like clothing pearls and other natural arts,” Punanga Nui manager William Taripo says.

Like Kora Pearls, which harvest their own black pearls on their farm in Manihiki.

“We have struggled a little bit this whole year, hopefully the borders opening up, even to New Zealand will help not only our business but other businesses as well,” Tiare Kora, of Kora Pearls, says.

Preparing for that time, the CookSafe track and tracing team are trying to get as many locals on board as possible.