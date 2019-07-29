TODAY |

Locals freaked out by huge migration of grasshoppers in Las Vegas

Associated Press
More From
World
Animals
North America

A migration of mild-mannered grasshoppers sweeping through the Las Vegas area in the United States is being attributed to wet weather several months ago.

Nevada state entomologist Jeff Knight told reporters last week the number of adult pallid-winged grasshoppers travelling north to central Nevada is unusual but not unprecedented and they pose no danger.

Mr Knight says the insects don't carry disease, don't bite, and probably won't damage anybody's yard before they're gone in several weeks.

He says they're usually attracted to ultraviolet light sources.

Knight recalls several similar migrations in his more than 30 years at the state Department of Agriculture, including one about six or seven years ago.

This year, the Las Vegas area recorded more rain in six months than the annual average of just under 10.7 centimetres per year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In what looks like Biblical plague, the insects have covered Sin City’s famous strip. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
Animals
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:46
Police were called to the scene in Massey after a report of an assault this morning.
Woman killed in daylight attack in Auckland suburb, homicide investigation launched
2
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Breakfast host accuses Māori Council head of 'xenophobic dog whistle' after suggestion Ihumātao is symptom of migration
3
Person shot in Hawke's Bay overnight as police respond to two firearms incidents
4
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
5
Kiwi Fortnite duo come last at World Cup in New York - but still pocket $76k each
MORE FROM
World
MORE

US school shooter who killed four classmates in 1998, when he was 11, dies in car crash
00:20
Protestors are demanding fair elections ahead of September’s general poll.

Nearly 1400 detained in Moscow anti-government protests
00:26
The 63-year-old has called time on his career, which spanned over four decades.

'A real privilege' - Two-time Olympic champ Sir Mark Todd retires from equestrian
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, July 28, 2019. An Afghan official said a large explosion has taken place in the capital, Kabul, on the first day of campaigning for presidential elections scheduled for Sept. 28. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Deadly blast at Afghan VP candidate's office