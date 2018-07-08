LIVE: 'We will bring Wild Boars home' - Thai navy SEALs vow to rescue boys and football coach trapped in cave

Welcome to 1 News Now's live coverage of the rescue operation at the cave in Thailand where 12 schoolboys and their football coach are trapped.

Source: Associated Press

This afternoon, the acting Chiang Rai governor confirmed that the operation was underway.



8:48pm -The Thai government has released a graphic showing how the children will be rescued, the Guardian reports.



When facing particularly narrow paths, the divers will release the tanks from their backs and slowly roll it as they guide the boy through the passage.



8:37pm - Heavy rain is pouring around a mile from the cave, the Guardian reports.



However, the operation to drain water from the cave – which has seen millions of gallons pumped out throughout the past week – continues steadily.



8:20pm - A number of trolleys are sitting by the main entrance in anticipation of the boys' arrival, the Guardian reports.



8:15pm -After the boys' coach wrote a letter of apology to their parents, CNN says they responded with their own letter, saying: "We, as your soccer team member's parents believe in you and your spirit that you've been taking a good care of our kids. We just want you to know that this is not your fault. We all here don't blame you and just want you not to blame yourself."



"We appreciate all your loving support and care to our kids. We are waiting for the news that you all get back out of the cave safely soon. Your aunt is also here waiting for you at the entrance."



8:10pm - Prajak Sutham, one of the boys trapped in the cave, turned 15 on July 1 - the day before they were found by British divers, CNN reports.



Prajak's aunt told CNN she had not made preparations for his birthday but is now excited about the prospect of being reunited with him soon.



"This is the second I am waiting for -- I want to hug, I want to see him," Salisa Promjak said.



8:01pm - It has been five hours since the divers entered the cave complex, the Guardian reports.

They are now expecting to be "preparing for the first and strongest of the team for the perilous underwater extraction".



7:38pm - In a letter to the Thai Football Association Thursday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino invited the boys to attend the World Cup final in Moscow, CNN reports.

"If, as we all hope, they are reunited with their families in the coming days and their health allows them to travel, FIFA would be delighted to invite them to attend the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow as our guests. I sincerely hope that they will be able to join us at the final, which will be undoubtedly be a wonderful moment of communion and celebrations," it read.

7:17pm - One of the key players in the rescue team is Australian doctor and diver Dr Richard Harris, an anaesthetist based in Adelaide, the BBC reports.

The civilian diver was specifically asked to join the rescue mission by the British divers who found the boys on Monday night.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said on Twitter that the country was "sending a medical specialist with cave-diving expertise to join the Aussie team of 17".

7:03pm - The football team will be divided into four groups accompanied by two divers per person. The first group will have four people, while the second, third and fourth will have three people, the Bangkok Post reports.

According to rescue authorities, 14-year-old Adul "Dul" Sam-on will be one of the first four boys to come out, while the coach will be the last.

6:59pm - Officials have announced that the road leading to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital will be cleared from 3 pm Sunday (local time) to allow access for ambulances, CNN reports.

6:54pm - Camera crews have been barred from the cave site and are forbidden from photographing the rescue.

6:33pm - Thai navy SEALS have posted to Facebook, writing, "We, the Thai navy Seals, along with the international diver team, are ready to bring the soccer team home!

Source: Facebook / Thai Navy SEAL

6:25pm - Rescuers are confident the boys are strong enough to make the hours-long journey out of the cave, CNN reports. They've been fed packs of energy gel since they were found deep inside the cave on Monday.

Oxygen tanks have also been dispersed along the route out of the cave.

6:20pm - Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, where officials plan to send the boys and their coach are freed from the cave, has been closed, the Guardian reports.

The hospital is about 57km from the cave.

6:13pm - Thailand's Prime Minister, General Prayut Chan-ocha, will be travelling to the rescue site to meet the boys' families and to oversee the rescue operation, government spokesman Lieutenant General Sansern Kaewkamnerd told CNN.

He is expected to arrive on July 9.

5:53pm - "I confirm that we are at war with water and time from the first day up to today," the Chiang Rai governor said yesterday, the Associated Press reports.



"Finding the boys doesn't mean we've finished our mission. It is only a small battle we've won, but the war has not ended. The war ends when we win all three battles — the battles to search, rescue and send them home."

5:49pm - Retrieving the boys from the muddy bank on which they took refuge requires a nearly 11-hour round trip through 4km of winding, submerged pathways, tunnels and fast-flowing, freezing water, the Australian Associated Press reports.

Some of the submerged tunnels are less than a metre high.

5:36pm - The 13 foreign divers involved in the rescue includes two British divers who found the boys and their coach safe.

5:29pm - Rescuers began building oxygen transfer tubes to ensure the safety of the 13 people trapped Saturday as the oxygen level in the cave dropped to 13 per cent where the group are stranded, the Associated Press reports.

"If the oxygen level drops to 12 percent, it can affect their brains and actions or even cause shock. If the carbon dioxide content in the blood reaches a certain level, it will cause blood poisoning and a high oxygen level in the blood is useless. So now increasing oxygen in the cave is the only thing we can do," Narongsak Osottanakorn, the governor of Chiang Rai Province, said.

5:26pm - Parts of the cave have remained underwater, meaning the group will need to pass through some passages using scuba equipment, the Australian Associated Press reports.



Eight of the divers involved in the rescue operation are Australian.

5:06pm - A Thai army commander says the rescue of the 12 boys and their coach may take 2-4 days depending on the conditions inside the partially flooded cave, the Associated Press reports.

4:50pm - The medical team has been rehearsing for the rescue effort for the past four days, the Guardian reports.

"Any bit of confusion is not allowed. We practiced the whole day yesterday. I assure you that we are very ready in this mission," former Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said.

4:41pm - Chiang Rai's acting governor says the rescue mission was launched as the floodwaters inside the cave are said to be at their most optimal level, the Associated Press reports.

"If we keep on waiting and the rains come in the next three or four days, our readiness will decrease," he said.

The boys' families have been informed of the dangerous mission.

4:34pm - Medical staff taking part in the mission say their first assessments will focus on the boys' breathing, signs of hypothermia and an airborne lung infection known as cave disease, the ABC reports.

The illness, caused by bat and bird droppings, can be fatal if left untreated and spreads to other parts of the body.

The boys and their football coach will then be transported by ambulances to makeshift helipads and airlifted to a Chang Rai hospital around 57km away, Major General Pramote Imwattana of the Army Medical Department said.

4:27pm - Officials were unable to confirm whether the boys and their football coach would need to dive during the rescue mission, the Guardian reports.

However, the governor says most of the path would be walkable.

4:23pm - The father of Chanin Viboonrungruang, one of the boys trapped in the cave, says he hopes "he is still healthy and would come out soon," CNN reports.

"I want to send my support to him. I don't have a chance to talk with him."

4:18pm - Third Region Army Deputy Commander Supachoke Thawatpeerachai said the rescue mission to save the 13 people trapped in the cave could take three to four days, but the length of the operation is dependent on the weather, the ABC reports.



Thirteen fully-staffed medical teams - which each includes its own helicopter and ambulance - are stationed outside the cave.

4:08pm - The governor said preparations stepped up yesterday night as conditions improved, the Guardian reports.

4:05pm - "There is no time limit for the operation," the acting Chiang Rai governor told the Guardian.

"I expect the operation to finish within the next couple of days."

4:03pm - Earlier in the day, all non-essential staff were evacuated from the site, leaving only diving teams, medics and security forces at the site, the BBC says.



3:45pm - The acting Chiang Rai governor told reporters "today is D-Day", with 13 foreign divers and five Thai divers taking part in the rescue, the Associated Press reports.



He says the divers went in at 10am local time, and the boys will gradually come out accompanied by two divers each.



It would be 11 hours before the first person is rescued.



The only way to bring them out is by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents, as well as oxygen-depleted air.



The governor supervising the mission said earlier that mild weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created optimal conditions for an underwater evacuation that won't last if it rains again.