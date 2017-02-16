Live video on Facebook captures shooting of toddler

Police are examining dramatic video that captured a shooting that killed a toddler and a man authorities say was the intended target.

Source: 1 NEWS

The video , streamed live on Facebook, was taken from inside a car driven by a young woman who was wounded in the shooting.

The man and 2-year-old Lavontay White were also in the car.

The woman and man can be seen listening to rap music before more than a dozen shots ring out.

Screaming is heard as the footage becomes jumbled but shows the woman exiting the car and running toward a house.

The video goes to black, but the audio continues and people can be heard yelling, "Oh my God," ''I can't breathe," and "Please, no, no."

Police suspect the 26-year-old man, identified today by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Lazarec Collins, was the target of a gang hit.

The man was Lavontay's uncle and a documented gang member with an extensive criminal history.

According to the state's Department of Corrections, Collins was convicted of felony charges of burglary and armed robbery and was released on parole last June.

Police have confirmed the authenticity of the video and it is part of their investigation, spokesman Frank Giancamilli said.

No arrests had been made as of today.

He also said that the woman, who is pregnant, was shot in the abdomen.

Both she and her fetus are expected to survive.

Lavontay was among at least three children shot in Chicago — two of them fatally — in recent days.

On Tuesday morning, an 11-year-old girl who was shot in the head over the weekend died.

Hours after Takiya Holmes died, a 19-year-old who was being sought by police turned himself in. Antwan C. Jones was charged with first-degree murder.

At a hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered Jones to be held without bond.