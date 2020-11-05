Live updates: Trump campaign sues in third state as Biden closes in on win

Join 1 NEWS for live updates as President Donald Trump launches legal challenges against a potential Joe Biden victory.

Electoral College Totals: Donald Trump 214 - Joe Biden 264- candidates need to reach 270 to win

2.35pm: A reminder Georgia is still in play for both Trump and Biden with 16 electoral votes. Trump's lead there has been slowly dwindling, results expected today.

2.30pm: Signs of what may be more trouble to come as votes are counted in Detroit, Michigan.

2.25pm: The US has reached another grim milestone amidst the election turmoil as it recorded the highest ever one day number of Covid-19 cases.

Worldometers has the number at 106,263 cases and 1,192 deaths.

Associated Press reports the surging cases and hospitalisations reflect the challenge that either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will face in the coming months over the pandemic, with winter and the holidays approaching.

2.20pm: President Trump is not giving up in Michigan which has been called for Biden, making more unsubstantiated claims about the election process on Twitter.

"We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!"

Twitter flagged the tweet for misinformation.

2.05pm: More votes from Arizona are due in at 3pm NZ time. The state has already been called for Joe Biden by Associated Press, but Trump is holding on to hope the late count will break Republican and halt one of Biden's paths to victory.

However, the majority of votes to come in are from counties Biden is winning, and Trump needs to make up around 80,000 votes to cut into Biden's lead there.

1.55pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been asked for her thoughts on the US election and Trump's controversial response to the process.

"This is another country's democracy and we need to stand back and let it run its course

"That means every vote needs to be heard."

1.40pm: Australian bookmaker Sportsbet has just paid out early on a Joe Biden win.

The total amount paid out is $23 million, meaning they will be really out of pocket should Trump somehow pull off the win.

1.30pm: Associated Press report: President Donald Trump's campaign and the Georgia Republican Party have filed a lawsuit against the Chatham County Board of Elections asking a judge to order the county to secure and account for ballots received after 7pm on Election Day.

State party chair David Shafer said in a statement today that they planned to sue in a dozen counties.

The lawsuit alleges that a Republican observer watched a poll worker take unprocessed absentee ballots from a back room and mix them into processed absentee ballots waiting to be tabulated.

In Georgia, ballots must be received by 7pm on election day in order to count. Chatham County contains Savannah and leans Democratic.

The Trump campaign is also launching legal action in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

1.25pm: Bernie Sanders was spot on in a prediction he made about election night on late night TV before it played out.

1.20pm: State of the race: Associated Press reports that Democrat Joe Biden is six electoral votes short of clinching the White House after flipping Michigan.

Biden also won Arizona and Wisconsin, two other states that Republican Donald Trump carried in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

