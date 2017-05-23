 

Live updates: Suicide bomber targets children, teens with death toll raised to 22 at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

the story so far

  • An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans.
  • Greater Manchester Police say 22 people died in an attack.
  • The ambulance service says 59 people were taken to hospitals.
  • There was panic after the explosion which struck around 10.30pm Monday (9.30am Tuesday NZT).
  • The blast occurred as Grande was ending the concert and she was not injured.
  • Police are treating the blast as an act of terrorism.

1 NEWS NOW continues its live coverage of the terrorist attack that followed an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, as Britain deals with the horror of the incident that targeted children and teenagers.

8.13pm: A Czech woman who was at the concert, Nikola Trochtova, says "there was almost no security check, rather zero. They let us get in without any check if we have anything with us."

8.00pm: The tragic events in Manchester have prompted locals to rally round and offer anyone affected by the blast a room to stay, prompting the #roomsformanchester hashtag.

7.50pm: London’s mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed security is being reviewed and stepped up in the British capital.

"I am in constant contact with the Metropolitan Police, who are reviewing security arrangements in London. Londoners will see more police on our streets today,” he said.

7.43pm: People are still searching for loved ones who haven't been found since the explosion.

7.20pm: The Telegraph reports victims described being thrown by the blast, which scattered nuts and bolts across the floor and told of seeing smoke and smelling burning in the foyer area.

7.10pm: British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says he and Prime Minister Theresa May have agreed to suspend election campaigning until further notice.

6.55pm: Chief Constable Ian Hopkins says forensic investigations are continuing to determine if the attacker had accomplices. He provided no information about the individual who detonated the device.

6.40pm: Greater Manchester Police say 22 people died in the attack on concert-goers at an Ariana Grande performance.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said tonight the attacker used an explosive device in the attack at Manchester Arena.

Police are trying to determine if the attacker acted alone or had support and say some 400 officers were deployed overnight to help with the investigation.

Officials say children were among the victims of the explosion.

See our earlier live updates of the explosion and its aftermath here.

