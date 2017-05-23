Live updates: Suicide bomber responsible as death toll raised to 22 at Ariana concert in Manchester

1 NEWS NOW continues its live coverage of the terrorist attack that followed an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, as Britain deals with the horror of the incident that targeted children and teenagers.



6.40pm: Greater Manchester Police say 22 people died in an attack on concert-goers at an Ariana Grande performance in northern England.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said tonight the attacker used an explosive device in the attack at Manchester Arena.

Police are trying to determine if the attacker acted alone or had support.

Police say some 400 officers were deployed overnight to help with the investigation.