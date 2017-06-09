Live Updates: Results show Theresa May's election gamble appears to have backfired spectacularly

An exit poll and early results suggest the Conservative Party will be the biggest in in UK Parliament but may fall short of a majority. If that happens Prime Minister Theresa May, who called the election in a bid to increase her majority, will come under intense pressure to resign. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has already called on her to do so.

4.20PM: With 610 of 650 seats declared, an outright Conservative majority looks impossible. 326 are needed for a majority.

CON: 294 - 14 lost

LAB: 250 - 31 gained

LIB DEM: 11 - 5 gained

SNP: 34 - 18 lost

DUP: 10 - 2 gained

UKIP - 0

GREEN - 0

OTHERS - 11

4.05pm: Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is facing the biggest political decision of her career as she absorbs the seismic shock of the defeats of Alex Salmond, her mentor and former leader, and Angus Robertson, her deputy in the Scottish National party, The Guardian reports.

With the national results pointing towards a hung parliament, Sturgeon will face intense pressure to drop her quest for a second independence referendum in order to join a progressive anti-Tory alliance with Labour and the Lib Dems at Westminster.

3.55pm: With more than two-thirds of the seats counted, the results appear to be generally bearing out an exit poll that predicted the Conservatives would get 314 of the 650 seats in Parliament, down from 330. The Labour Party was projected to win 266, up from 229. 326 seats are needed for a majority.

3.40pm: Theresa May's Conservatives are set to be the largest party in parliament but short of an overall majority, the BBC forecasts.



UK vote share after 558 of 650 seats

CON Conservative 41.8 per cent

LAB Labour 40.6 per cent

LD Liberal Democrat 6.9 per cent

SNP Scottish National Party 3.3 per cent

UKIP 1.9 per cent

GRN Green Party 1.5 per cent



3.14pm: It's neck and neck with 495 of 650 seats declared.

Conservative: 218 - 11 lost

Labour: 218 - 27 gained

LD: 10 - 4 gained

SNP: 29 - 16 lost

DUP: 10 - 2 gained

UKIP: 0

Green: 0

Other: 10

3.00pm: Prime Minister Theresa May says her Conservative Party will work to provide stability whatever the result of the election.

May looked tense as she was resoundingly re-elected to her Maidenhead seat in southern England.

She didn't say explicitly what she planned to do if the projection was borne out.

2:56pm: Total seats won with 404 of 650 seats declared.

Conservative: 169 - 8 lost

Labour: 184 - 21 gains