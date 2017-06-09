 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Live Updates: Results show Theresa May's election gamble appears to have backfired spectacularly

share

Source:

1 NEWS

the story so far

  • Theresa May’s election gamble appears to have failed with the exit poll predicting Conservatives falling short of a majority.
  • The SNP have lost seats to the Conservatives, Labour and the Lib dems.
  • The Ukip vote has has collapsed.

An exit poll and early results suggest the Conservative Party will be the biggest in in UK Parliament but may fall short of a majority. If that happens Prime Minister Theresa May, who called the election in a bid to increase her majority, will come under intense pressure to resign. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has already called on her to do so.

That would spell catastrophe for the reigning Conservative Party and Prime Minster Theresa May.
Source: 1 NEWS

4.20PM: With 610 of 650 seats declared, an outright Conservative majority looks impossible. 326 are needed for a majority.

CON: 294 - 14 lost

LAB: 250 - 31 gained

LIB DEM: 11 - 5 gained

SNP: 34 - 18 lost

DUP: 10 - 2 gained

UKIP - 0

GREEN - 0

OTHERS - 11

4.05pm: Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is facing the biggest political decision of her career as she absorbs the seismic shock of the defeats of Alex Salmond, her mentor and former leader, and Angus Robertson, her deputy in the Scottish National party, The Guardian reports.

With the national results pointing towards a hung parliament, Sturgeon will face intense pressure to drop her quest for a second independence referendum in order to join a progressive anti-Tory alliance with Labour and the Lib Dems at Westminster.

3.55pm: With more than two-thirds of the seats counted, the results appear to be generally bearing out an exit poll that predicted the Conservatives would get 314 of the 650 seats in Parliament, down from 330. The Labour Party was projected to win 266, up from 229. 326 seats are needed for a majority.

3.40pm: Theresa May's Conservatives are set to be the largest party in parliament but short of an overall majority, the BBC forecasts.

UK vote share after 558 of 650 seats

CON Conservative 41.8 per cent

LAB Labour 40.6 per cent

LD Liberal Democrat 6.9 per cent

SNP Scottish National Party 3.3 per cent

UKIP 1.9 per cent

GRN Green Party 1.5 per cent

3.14pm: It's neck and neck with 495 of 650 seats declared.

Conservative: 218 - 11 lost

Labour: 218 - 27 gained

LD: 10 - 4 gained

SNP: 29 - 16 lost

DUP: 10 - 2 gained

UKIP: 0

Green: 0

Other: 10

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.
Source: Breakfast

3.00pm: Prime Minister Theresa May says her Conservative Party will work to provide stability whatever the result of the election.
May looked tense as she was resoundingly re-elected to her Maidenhead seat in southern England.
She didn't say explicitly what she planned to do if the projection was borne out. 

2:56pm: Total seats won with 404 of 650 seats declared.

Conservative: 169 - 8 lost

Labour: 184 - 21 gains

SNP - 28  - 12 lost  

Check out our earlier coverage after the polls closed.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

Watch: 'He's bitterly disappointed' - Highlanders assistant coach shocked by Malakai Fekitoa's All Blacks omission

00:59
2
Paul Stokes told the High Court in Christchurch how he created a stone carving with a rainbow in remembrance of Ihaka Stokes.

Watch: 'Ihaka loved rainbows' – grandfather of murdered Christchurch toddler breaks down while speaking at killer's sentencing

00:19
3
The wave was triggered by a killer storm which claimed eight lives in South Africa.

Video: Monster 12m wave crashes into cars after breaching defences in Cape Town

02:27
4
That would spell catastrophe for the reigning Conservative Party and Prime Minster Theresa May.

Live Updates: Results show Theresa May's election gamble appears to have backfired spectacularly

02:27
5
That would spell catastrophe for the reigning Conservative Party and Prime Minster Theresa May.

As it happened: Early results a shock for beleagured Theresa May and hopeful Jeremy Corbyn

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.


02:11
The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.

Bill English not ruling out introducing new rules to regulate the internet in light of London terror attack

The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ