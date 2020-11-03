Live updates: Race for the White House extremely close as results flood in

Welcome to our live updates as Americans go to the polls in one of the most bitter presidential campaigns in history.

Will Donald Trump secure four more years, or will former vice president Joe Biden take the top job?

Follow our live updates here

Electoral College Totals: Donald Trump 112 - Joe Biden 209 - candidates need to reach 270 to win

5.02pm: More results are in, all expected results.

Joe Biden wins California, Washington, Oregon and New Hampshire.

Donald Trump wins Idaho.

California's 55 electoral college votes gives Biden a big lead, but Trump still has Texas and Florida to come which he should easily win at this point with most votes counted.

Trump has also extended his lead in Pennsylvania to over 400,000 votes which will excite Republicans.

4.55pm: Biden's paths to victory are certainly slimmer than many pundits thought they would be at this point.

4.40pm: Trump picks up another 10 electoral college votes by winning Missouri.

4.30pm: Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are once again looking like the states which will decide this election.

Republicans will be buoyed that Trump is leading all three races.

The silver lining for the Democrats is that the early vote only makes up 18% of the votes counted in Pennsylvania so far.

Early votes have favoured the party and made for some interesting swings in the race today, mainly swings in Trump's favour at this stage.

4.13pm: 1 NEWS' live US election coverage has now begun.

4.01pm: Trump wins Kansas - and more importantly is now comfortably ahead in Ohio after being behind for most of the race.

Worryingly for the Biden campaign, Trump has also taken the lead in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Biden had been leading by a large margin in Pennsylvania, which is seen as a must win for both camps.

Early voting this year and the way different states count votes means there is plenty of uncertainty as the race unfolds into the evening.

3.52pm: A message from US Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown.

3.43pm: Joe Biden wins Colorado as expected and picks up nine electoral college votes.

However, Trump keeps gaining in key races as election day votes come in. He now leads in Ohio after again being behind the whole race.

Betting markets are also strongly swinging in Trump's favour for the first time, as the race begins to mirror 2016.

3:31pm: Another expected win for Biden, as he wins the District of Columbia's three electoral votes.

3.28pm: Texas is tied with 70% of the vote in. Biden had been leading from the start which would have been a huge upset for the Democrats if he could flip the state blue.

However, it's following the same pattern as Florida, which saw rural votes pushing Trump into the lead late into the count.

3.18pm: The election process has been running smoothly so far, however the FBI is investigating robocalls telling voters to stay away from the voting booths.

FBI investigating robocalls warning voters to 'stay home' in lead up to US election

3.03pm: There have been six more states called by Associated Press as polls continue to close.

Trump picks up five more states, while Biden gets New York as expected.

Donald Trump wins North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana, Nebraska.

Joe Biden wins New York.

2.55pm: Indiana has now officially been called for Trump adding 11 more to his electoral college total.

Reporting from Florida has stalled somewhat around 90% after an early deluge of votes counted.

If the recent trend continues, Trump should be announced as the victor there shortly.

2.41pm: Biden is ahead in North Carolina with 69% of the vote in, a state won by Trump in 2016 that holds 15 electoral college votes.

Joe Biden: 52%

Donald Trump: 46%

2.35pm: Trump holds Arkansas as expected. He picks up 6 more to his electoral college total.

2.30pm: CNN has Biden ahead in Ohio, North Carolina, Texas and Pennsylvania all battleground states both candidates are desperate to win.

The caveat is they may all swing quickly as Florida did, with early voting and mail-in ballots favouring democrats.

2.18pm: Trump is beginning to pull away in Florida as votes from more rural areas come in. Respected US pollster Nate Silver weighs in.

2.12pm: Polls have now closed in the battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Biden has a small lead in both, but with only a small percentage of votes counted it's too early to read into it.

2.10pm: Trump maintains a narrow lead in Florida with 83% of the vote counted. He really needs a hold here to have a shot at winning what is looking like a close race at this stage.

Donald Trump 49.9%

Joe Biden 49.2%

Late votes from rural areas will favour Trump in Florida.

2.03pm: A lot of races called by the Associated Press as the latest polls close. Biden picks up 7 states and Trump 4 states.

Biden wins:

Massachusetts, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey, Rhode Island

Trump wins:

Oklahoma, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee

1.58pm: South Carolina has just been called for Trump, adding another 9 to his electoral college total.

1.51pm: At 2pm a new wave of polls will be closing around the US. There is just over 170 electoral college votes up for grabs in those races.

1.45pm: Troubling signs for the Biden campaign in Miami-Dade County Florida where he expected a big win. The New York Times currently has Trump at a 95% chance of winning Florida.

1.40pm: Associated Press has called Virginia for Joe Biden, he picks up 13 electoral college votes.

1.37pm: Associated Press has called West Virginia for Donald Trump, adding another 5 electoral college votes to his total.

1.30pm: As more votes come in Trump and Biden are now trading the lead in Florida. At the time of writing Biden is back in the lead, but that could change by the time this is published...

As it was in 2016 a real nailbiter in the Orange State.

1.25pm: Biden is also doing well in Georgia -albeit very early on - a state won by Trump in 2016 that holds a decent number of electoral college votes at 16.

Joe Biden: 54.2%

Donald Trump: 44.7%

This is with just 4% of votes counted so along way to go.

1.19pm: Early results from the key battleground state of Florida show Biden with a decent lead, nearly 100,000 votes ahead of Trump.

Joe Biden: 50.7%

Donald Trump: 48.4%

CNN is reporting these results with nearly 36% of the vote counted there.

Florida is a big prize with 29 electoral college votes, and helped propel Trump to victory in 2016

1.15pm: Biden has picked up his first win of the day, with Associated Press reporting a victory for him in Vermont. The Democratic nominee will pick up three electoral college votes from the state.

1.05pm: CNN is projecting President Trump will hold Indiana, a traditionally red state. It comes with 11 electoral college votes. It takes 270 votes to win the election.

12.55pm: President Trump remains optimistic.

12.30pm: President Donald Trump called into talk radio shows in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin just hours before polls closed. Trump projected confidence today that he will win key states like North Carolina and Florida and said he’s expecting a “great” evening. He was set to call into conservative host Mark Levin’s show minutes after the first two interviews, but Levin abruptly said Trump would not be appearing.

12pm: The first polling stations in Indiana and Kentucky are starting to close, while those in the key battleground state of Florida will be putting up the shut signs shortly.