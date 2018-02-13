 

Live updates: NZ MP Jenny Salesa's family caught up in Tonga cyclone as Parliament House lies in ruins

Stay updated with 1 NEWS as Tonga assesses the damage from the most devastating cyclone to ever hit the island.

The cyclone has left many structures damaged, with the roofs particularly hard hit.
11.22am: There are no confirmed deaths so far, but at least three people have been seriously injured. At least 6000 people went to shelters before the storm hit, which authorities say contributed to the low death and injury rate.

11.00am: More footage has emerged of the destruction in the Tongan capital of Nukua'alofa. Footage taken by Lenny Folau in the main streets shows considerable damage to numerous buildings, and people beginning to clear away debris.

10. 52am: A spokesperson for the Council for International Development says the best way for Kiwis to help those in Tonga is to send cash, not items. They recommend the following charities:

Habitat for Humanity’s Cyclone Gita Emergency Appeal will support shelter and rebuilding.

Tearfund’s Cyclone Gita Appeal will provide immediate relief and helps communities recover.

Rotary Foundation provide practical support for families including emergency supplies.

Caritas Aoteroa and Oxfam New Zealand are also supporting emergency response in the Pacific.

10.48am: Cabinet minster Jenny Salesa has received word from Tonga where she has family, and has confirmed they are all safe. She said she has not yet been able to speak with them directly, but that they are all alive.

The Labour Minister said she had a sleepless night worrying about the safety of her parents in Tonga as the cyclone hit.
10.12am: Winston Peters says an initial fund of NZ$750,000 will be allocated to providing aid to Tonga in the form of emergency shelter, water and sanitation. "We stand ready to provide additional support as the extent of the damage becomes clear," Mr Peters said in a statement. "Given the force of this Cyclone all signs point to a lengthy clean-up effort and our thoughts are with the Government and people of Tonga as they come to terms with the scale of this disaster".

10.00am: Long range forecast models continue to suggest that Cyclone Gita, or its remnants, could make its way to New Zealand.

9.38am: 1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver is outside Tonga's Parliament House, which has been completely destroyed by Cyclone Gita. 

Heart-breaking images of the previously sturdy Parliament House show the true power of Cyclone Gita.
