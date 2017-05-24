 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Live updates: Manchester bomber likely to have not acted alone; was know to security services

share

Source:

1 NEWS

the story so far

  • A suicide bomber struck at an Ariana Grande pop concert in Manchester on Tuesday morning NZT.
  • The terror attack at Manchester Arena left at least 22 dead, including an eight-year-old girl.
  • Officials are hunting for accomplices of the bombing suspect, Salman Abedi, 22.
  • Britain's terror threat level has been raised to critical.
  • Thousands poured into the streets of Manchester in a defiant vigil for the victims.

1 NEWS NOW resumes its live coverage of the aftermath of the horrific suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Tuesday morning NZT. The world is on high alert after Britain raised its terror threat level to the highest setting, critical, following the attack which left at least 22 people dead and more than 59 injured. This means another attack is imminent in the UK and military personnel will be deployed in key locations to help armed police protect the public.

New Zealand is not immune to the issue, with New Zealand Rugby working closely with police ahead of the Lions tour.
Source: 1 NEWS

8.49pm: British authorities have confirmed the 22-year-old attacker, Salman Abedi, was known to security services and it is likely he was not acting alone.

8.32: France's interior minister says the suicide bomber Salman Abedi is believed to have travelled to Syria and had "proven" links with ISIS. Speaking on BFM television tonight, Gerard Collomb did not provide details and said it is unclear whether Abedi was part of a larger network of attackers.

8pm: Rudd says Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi was known "up to a point" to the British intelligence services and police.

7.38pm: British Home Secretary Amber Rudd has been asked on BBC Radio does she know another attack is imminent. Ms Rudd said if the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre says an attack may be imminent, the government will support that assessment.

There are unconfirmed reports Salman Abedi had recently travelled to Libya and possibly Syria.
Source: US ABC

7.14pm: The Polish foreign minister has confirmed in a tweet that “at least two Polish nationals” were killed in the Manchester attack and one is injured.

6.59pm: The bombing suspect Salman Abedi was born in Manchester on New Year's Eve 1994 to Libyan parents, who had fled that country after becoming opponents of Colonel Gaddafi's repressive regime, the BBC reports.

6.44pm: Victims of the terror attack include a heroic aunt, mothers and a eight-year-old girl.

6.29pm: Sports fans might see soldiers deployed on Saturday when two major events are scheduled in London. On Saturday, Wembley Stadium hosts football's FA Cup final, which Prince William is due to attend, and Twickenham hosts rugby's Premiership final.

6.20pm: At Yankee Stadium, God Save the Queen was played along with The Star-Spangled Banner before New York hosted the Kansas City Royals. "OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS TO THE VICTIMS IN MANCHESTER" the video board read.

6.06pm: The focus for police now is was the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, a lone wolf or part of a terror network planning other attacks? He was on a government watchlist at one point and there are unconfirmed reports that he had recently travelled to Libya and possibly Syria.   

5.55pm: A homeless man who was begging in the foyer of Manchester Arena when the suicide bomber attacked has been hailed a hero for rushing to help injured children. A GoFundMe page was set up early this morning to support Chris Parker, 33. He said he also helped tend to a woman in her 60s who had serious injuries but "she passed away in my arms".

5.33pm: Officials are still hunting for accomplices of the suicide bombing suspect, 22-year-old Manchester-born Salman Abedi. British Prime Minister Theresa May said: "We struggle to comprehend the warped and twisted mind that sees a room packed with young children not as a scene to cherish but as an opportunity for carnage."

5.20pm: There have been heartbreaking updates to appeals for information about those missing following the attack. Those include confirmation that 15-year-old Olivia Campbell had died, following an emotional appeal from her family. The youngest victim was Saffie Roussos, 8. 

This undated photo obtained by the Press Association on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, of Saffie Roussos, one of the victims of an attack at Manchester Arena, in Manchester, England, which left more than a dozen dead on Monday. A suicide bomber blew himself up as concert-goers left a show by the American singer Ariana Grande. (PA via AP)

Saffie Roussos, 8, died in the Manchester concert terror attack.

Source: Associated Press

You can find our live updates earlier in the day here.

Related

UK and Europe

00:30
Stephen Jones says if he "didn’t help, he wouldn’t be able to live with himself".

Video: Homeless man who helped injured children in Manchester attack 'had to pull nails out of little girl's face'

Heroic aunt dies after shielding niece, 11, from deadly Manchester blast
00:40
Students from Chetham's School of Music gathered to sing an emotional tribute to victims of the terror attack in Manchester.

Watch: 'Don't look back in anger' - Manchester students send emotional message of hope with rendition of Oasis song
00:29
Mr English signed the Condolence Book for the victim's families in Wellington today

'This is an abhorrent and vicious attack on children' - PM sends condolences to victims of Manchester attack

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:59
1
Dr Lance O’Sullivan blasts anti-vaccination gathering: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die'

Watch: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die' - Dr Lance O'Sullivan stuns guests at anti-vax doco by leaping on stage to explain why their message is a killer


2
Homeless man Chris Parker cradled a woman in his arms as she passed away after Manchester attack.

'Absolute hero' - donations flood in for heroic homeless man who cradled injured woman until she passed away after Manchester attack


3
The confirmed victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Manchester terror attack victims include a heroic aunt, mothers, and an eight-year-old girl


01:58
4
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Raw video: 'You already are a nasty guy' - anti-vax campaigner takes on Dr Lance O'Sullivan in heated confrontation outside film screening

00:32
5
The Aussie actress says she was depicted as a serial liar, and is taking the publisher of Woman's Day and Women's Weekly to court.

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson claims 'jealous' ex-schoolmate sold her out to make 'quick buck'

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:55
New Zealand is not immune to the issue, with New Zealand Rugby working closely with police ahead of the Lions tour.

Live updates: Manchester bomber likely to have not acted alone; was know to security services

More details are emerging about the bomber's background as families of the 22 people he killed grieve.

01:58
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Raw video: 'You already are a nasty guy' - anti-vax campaigner takes on Dr Lance O'Sullivan in heated confrontation outside film screening

Dr O’Sullivan and Trisha Cheel clashed before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why DHB staff were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ