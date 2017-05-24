Live updates: Manchester bomber likely to have not acted alone; was know to security services

1 NEWS NOW resumes its live coverage of the aftermath of the horrific suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Tuesday morning NZT. The world is on high alert after Britain raised its terror threat level to the highest setting, critical, following the attack which left at least 22 people dead and more than 59 injured. This means another attack is imminent in the UK and military personnel will be deployed in key locations to help armed police protect the public.

8.49pm: British authorities have confirmed the 22-year-old attacker, Salman Abedi, was known to security services and it is likely he was not acting alone.

8.32: France's interior minister says the suicide bomber Salman Abedi is believed to have travelled to Syria and had "proven" links with ISIS. Speaking on BFM television tonight, Gerard Collomb did not provide details and said it is unclear whether Abedi was part of a larger network of attackers.

8pm: Rudd says Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi was known "up to a point" to the British intelligence services and police.

7.38pm: British Home Secretary Amber Rudd has been asked on BBC Radio does she know another attack is imminent. Ms Rudd said if the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre says an attack may be imminent, the government will support that assessment.

7.14pm: The Polish foreign minister has confirmed in a tweet that “at least two Polish nationals” were killed in the Manchester attack and one is injured.

6.59pm: The bombing suspect Salman Abedi was born in Manchester on New Year's Eve 1994 to Libyan parents, who had fled that country after becoming opponents of Colonel Gaddafi's repressive regime, the BBC reports.

6.44pm: Victims of the terror attack include a heroic aunt, mothers and a eight-year-old girl.

6.29pm: Sports fans might see soldiers deployed on Saturday when two major events are scheduled in London. On Saturday, Wembley Stadium hosts football's FA Cup final, which Prince William is due to attend, and Twickenham hosts rugby's Premiership final.

6.20pm: At Yankee Stadium, God Save the Queen was played along with The Star-Spangled Banner before New York hosted the Kansas City Royals. "OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS TO THE VICTIMS IN MANCHESTER" the video board read.

6.06pm: The focus for police now is was the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, a lone wolf or part of a terror network planning other attacks? He was on a government watchlist at one point and there are unconfirmed reports that he had recently travelled to Libya and possibly Syria.

5.55pm: A homeless man who was begging in the foyer of Manchester Arena when the suicide bomber attacked has been hailed a hero for rushing to help injured children. A GoFundMe page was set up early this morning to support Chris Parker, 33. He said he also helped tend to a woman in her 60s who had serious injuries but "she passed away in my arms".

5.33pm: Officials are still hunting for accomplices of the suicide bombing suspect, 22-year-old Manchester-born Salman Abedi. British Prime Minister Theresa May said: "We struggle to comprehend the warped and twisted mind that sees a room packed with young children not as a scene to cherish but as an opportunity for carnage."

5.20pm: There have been heartbreaking updates to appeals for information about those missing following the attack. Those include confirmation that 15-year-old Olivia Campbell had died, following an emotional appeal from her family. The youngest victim was Saffie Roussos, 8.