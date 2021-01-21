Live updates: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris arrive in US Capitol ahead of inauguration ceremony

Welcome to 1 NEWS’ live updates as Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in as US President and Vice-President.

Preparations for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington DC. Source: Associated Press

5:02am: Who is expected today?

George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, were first to arrive at the complex today, several hours before Biden’s swearing-in ceremony.

Barack and Michelle Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton followed shortly thereafter, with each couple arriving in separate motorcades.

The other living former president, 96-year-old Jimmy Carter, previously announced he would not attend Biden’s inauguration. Carter and his wife, 93-year-old Rosalynn Carter, have largely spent the coronavirus pandemic at their home in Plains, Georgia.

Most of Congress and the Supreme Court are expected to be at today’s ceremony, as with previous inaugurations.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump departed Washington earlier today skipping the Biden inaugural festivities and heading straight to their home in Florida.

Meanwhile, Trump's Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in the Capitol for the swearing-in of his successor Harris. He has chosen to attend the ceremony instead of Trump’s farewell.

5:00am: Just shortly after 4:30am, Biden and Harris have arrived at US Capitol for inaugural ceremony and swearing-in.

Biden and his wife, Jill, arrived at the complex this morning, about 90 minutes before his swearing-in ceremony.

They were accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, and were greeted by US Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.