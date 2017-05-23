Live updates: Girl, 16, first named victim of suicide bomber who targeted children, teens at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

1 NEWS NOW continues its live coverage of the terrorist attack that followed an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, as Britain deals with the horror of the incident that targeted children and teenagers.

9.50pm: President Vladimir Putin says Russia is ready to boost anti-terror cooperation with Britain in the wake of the deadly explosion. In a telegram to British Prime Minister Theresa May tonight, Putin offered condolences over what he called a "cynical, inhuman crime".

9.42pm: Former Manchester United soccer star David Beckham posted on Facebook: "As a father and a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy."

9.20pm: Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is calling people to a vigil in the city's Albert Square, tweeting, "We are grieving today but we are strong."

8.55pm: President Donald Trump is expressing solidarity with the UK in the wake of a deadly explosion, condemning the "evil losers" behind the blast.

8.49pm: The first victim of suicide bomber to be named was 16-year-old Georgina Callander. Friends say she was one of the first people rushed to hospital after the attack and died with her mother at her bedside, London's Evening standard reports.

8.36pm: Manchester residents are queuing to give blood donations as the Blood Donor Centre opens early in response to the attack.

8.13pm: A Czech woman who was at the concert, Nikola Trochtova, says "there was almost no security check, rather zero. They let us get in without any check if we have anything with us."

8.00pm: The tragic events in Manchester have prompted locals to rally round and offer anyone affected by the blast a room to stay, prompting the #roomsformanchester hashtag.

7.50pm: London’s mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed security is being reviewed and stepped up in the British capital.

"I am in constant contact with the Metropolitan Police, who are reviewing security arrangements in London. Londoners will see more police on our streets today,” he said.

7.43pm: People are still searching for loved ones who haven't been found since the explosion.

7.20pm: The Telegraph reports victims described being thrown by the blast, which scattered nuts and bolts across the floor and told of seeing smoke and smelling burning in the foyer area.

7.10pm: British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says he and Prime Minister Theresa May have agreed to suspend election campaigning until further notice.

6.55pm: Chief Constable Ian Hopkins says forensic investigations are continuing to determine if the attacker had accomplices. He provided no information about the individual who detonated the device.

6.40pm: Greater Manchester Police say 22 people died in the attack on concert-goers at an Ariana Grande performance.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said tonight the attacker used an explosive device in the attack at Manchester Arena.