Live updates: Biden and Trump trading lead in key battleground state of Florida

Welcome to our live updates as Americans go to the polls in one of the most bitter presidential campaigns in history.

Will Donald Trump secure four more years, or will former vice president Joe Biden take the top job?

Electoral College Totals: Donald Trump 16 - Joe Biden 16 - candidates need to reach 270 to win

1.45pm: Troubling signs for the Biden campaign in Miami-Dade County Florida where he expected a big win. The New York Times currently has Trump at a 95% chance of winning Florida.

1.40pm: Associated Press has called Virginia for Joe Biden, he picks up 13 electoral college votes.

1.37pm: Associated Press has called West Virginia for Donald Trump, adding another 5 electoral college votes to his total.

1.30pm: As more votes come in Trump and Biden are now trading the lead in Florida. At the time of writing Biden is back in the lead, but that could change by the time this is published...

As it was in 2016 a real nailbiter in the Orange State.

1.25pm: Biden is also doing well in Georgia -albeit very early on - a state won by Trump in 2016 that holds a decent number of electoral college votes at 16.

Joe Biden: 54.2%

Donald Trump: 44.7%

This is with just 4% of votes counted so along way to go.

1.19pm: Early results from the key battleground state of Florida show Biden with a decent lead, nearly 100,000 votes ahead of Trump.

Joe Biden: 50.7%

Donald Trump: 48.4%

CNN is reporting these results with nearly 36% of the vote counted there.

Florida is a big prize with 29 electoral college votes, and helped propel Trump to victory in 2016

1.15pm: Biden has picked up his first win of the day, with Associated Press reporting a victory for him in Vermont. The Democratic nominee will pick up three electoral college votes from the state.

1.05pm: CNN is projecting President Trump will hold Indiana, a traditionally red state. It comes with 11 electoral college votes. It takes 270 votes to win the election.

12.55pm: President Trump remains optimistic.

12.30pm: President Donald Trump called into talk radio shows in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin just hours before polls closed. Trump projected confidence today that he will win key states like North Carolina and Florida and said he’s expecting a “great” evening. He was set to call into conservative host Mark Levin’s show minutes after the first two interviews, but Levin abruptly said Trump would not be appearing.

12pm: The first polling stations in Indiana and Kentucky are starting to close, while those in the key battleground state of Florida will be putting up the shut signs shortly.