LIVE: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri takes home Best Motion Drama Film at Golden Globes

Stay up to date with 1NEWS' live coverage of the 2018 75th Golden Globe Awards.

Big contenders this year are Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water," Steven Spielberg's "The Post" and Martin McDonaugh's "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Sam Rockwell with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. Source: Associated Press

Seth Meyers of Late Night will be hosting the awards this year.

Out of solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and assault, many women and men have said they will be dressing in black for the Globes.

5.03pm: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri takes home the final Golden Globe for the night for Best Motion Picture in the Drama category.

5.00pm: Angelina Jolie and Isabelle Huppert are presenting the Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Motion Picture.

The Golden Globe goes to Frances McDormand for her Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri performance.

4.51pm: Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Motion Picture is won by Gary Oldman for his role in Darkest Hour.

He thanked his fellow nominees, including Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, for their work.

4.45pm: Lady Bird wins again! The film wins the coveted Best Film Comedy or Musical Golden Globe.

4.33pm: Saoirse Ronan is the winner of the Best Actress in a Film Comedy or Musical Golden Globe Award for her role in Lady Bird.



4.26pm: Big Little Lies wins the Golden Globe for Best TV Movie or Limited Series.

The series follows a group of mothers in Northern California who each have their own secrets threatening them and their families. The show won the Emmy Award last year for best limited series and will return for a second season on HBO.

Reese Witherspoon, who starred in and produced the series, said of women who have been abused, "'We see you, we hear you, and we will tell your stories."

4.18pm: Guillermo del Toro is the winner of the Best Director Golden Globe Award for his Cold War fairy tale "The Shape of Water."

Winfrey is the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. Source: Associated Press

4.02pm: Reese Witherspoon presents Oprah Winfrey with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Witherspoon delivered a speech celebrating Winfrey, recognising her "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment".

She spoke about the feelings she had as a young girl watching Sidney Poitier win the best actor Academy Award in 1964. She likened the pride she felt watching Poitier, the first black man to win the best best actor Oscar, to the impact she hoped she could have on young women.

Winfrey also addressed the sexual misconduct scandal roiling Hollywood and beyond, telling those watching "speaking your truth is the most powerful tool you all have."

Winfrey received a standing ovation as she went up to the stage to accept the award.

3.57pm: Aziz Ansari wins the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy or Musical TV Series for his role in Master of None.

3.53pm: Game of Thrones stars Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke present the Best Comedy TV Series Golden Globe to the cast and crew of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

3.48pm: Ewan McGregor wins Best Actor in a Limited TV Series or Motion Picture Made for TV for his Fargo performance.

3.41pm: Hugh Grant and Sarah Jessica Parker take the stage to present to Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film.

In the Fade wins the award.

3.34pm: Catherine Zeta Jones and her father present the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture.

Martin McDonagh accepts the award for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

3.29pm: Allison Janney wins the Best Film Supporting Actress Golden Globe for her I, Tonya performance.

3.21pm: Andy Samberg and Amy Poehler presented the Golden Globe for best Animated Film to the cast and crew of Coco.

The Disney and Pixar collaboration is considered a leading contender for an Academy Award for best animated feature.

3.15pm: Laura Dern receives the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her Big Little Lies performance.

James Franco arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. Source: Associated Press

3.08pm: Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film is James Franco for The Disaster Artist. Franco thanks his brother and supporting actor in the film, Dave Franco.

Franco directed and starred in The Disaster Artist, which tells the story of the mysterious filmmaker Tommy Wiseau and his passion project, The Room.



3.00pm: "This is Me" is the winner of the Best Song Golden Globe Award. The track was created for the film The Greatest Showman.

The hit song was performed and inspired by a Maori artist.

Broadway performer Keala Settle is of Maori descent and has family living in New Zealand.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul accepted the award and thanked Settle for her work.

"Keala performed the song and her story inspired the song...so we thank you," they said.

2.57pm: Alexandre Desplat is the winner of the Film Original Score Golden Globe Award for The Shape of Water.

2.55pm: Neil Patrick Harris and Christina Hendricks present the Golden Globe for TV Supporting Actor to Alexander Skarsgard for his role in Big Little Lies.

2.45pm: The Handmaid's Tale wins the Golden Globe for best TV drama.

Sterling K. Brown. Source: Associated Press

2.42pm: Sterling K. Brown has been awarded the TV Drama Actor Golden Globe for his role on This Is Us.

2.32pm: Elizabeth Moss wins the Global Globe for Best TV Actress in a Drama for her role in The Handmaid's Tale.

2.28pm: Jennifer Aniston and Carol Burnett present the award for TV Actress for Musical or Comedy to Rachel Brosnahan , for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

2.18pm: The winner of the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture goes to Sam Rockwell for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Nicole Kidman at the 2018 Golden Globes. Source: Associated Press

2.13pm: The award for the category of Actress - Limited Series or TV Movie goes to Nicole Kidman for her performance in Big Little Lies, this is her fourth Global Globes win.

2.03pm: Jude Law says the long shoot for his series The Young Pope was a pleasure, because otherwise he would have been itching to get out of there.

1.40pm: Neil Patrick Harris has questioned whether Harvey Weinstein is a fit subject to joke about at the awards this year.

He was such a part of the Golden Globes dynamic, or is it not appropriate... it'll be interesting, Harris said.

1.39pm:The highly anticipated wear-black protest at the Golden Globes took off Sunday as soon as the red carpet opened, including A-listers Meryl Streep in a deep V-cut gown and Michelle Williams in an embellished off-the-shoulder look with "Me Too" founder Tarana Burke at her side.

Streep, accompanied by domestic violence advocate Ai-jen Poo, said she chose black to stand in solidarity with others trying to right the power imbalance that leads to sexual abuse.

We want to fix that and we feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together in a thick black line," Streep told the black-clad Ryan Seacrest on the carpet in Beverly Hills, California.

1.32pm: Dinner is served so early at the Golden Globes it can be confusing.

More than hour before the show, "This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia asked castmate Chris Sullivan if it was time to sit down at one of the tables already set with salads.

When Sullivan said he'd been in place for a half-hour, Ventimiglia started chowing down.

It's a good thing - the three-course meal is served and cleared fast, so all the eating is done before the ceremony starts.

But the wine and Champagne keep flowing throughout the three-hour ceremony.

1.24pm: Debra Messing has made her point about gender equality by calling out E! Entertainment Television on the issue while doing an interview with the network on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Messing was explaining why she wore black to support Hollywood's whistleblowers and the Time's Up initiative, then referenced the recent departure from E! of host Catt Sadler, who has said she learned she was making about half the pay of her male counterpart, Jason Kennedy.

Messing tells E! host Giuliana Rancic, "I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts. I miss Catt Sadler."

1.21pm: Gary Oldman, nominated for his first Golden Globe for playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, says he had been offered to play the iconic British PM before, but the strength of Darkest Hour's script outweighed his apprehension about fulfilling the physical characteristics.

Oldman underwent a mammoth transformation in Darkest Hour, spending hours in makeup each day before he got on screen.

1.10pm: Golden Globe nominee Michelle Williams says that she just wants to listen to what #MeToo founder Tarana Burke has to say, and that's why she brought her to Sunday's Golden Globes. illiams tells The Associated Press, "I'm so much more interested in what you have to say than what I have to say. Burke says the solidarity and the support behind Time's Up and #MeToo is something we've never seen before.

Williams is one of eight actresses who are attending the Golden Globes with advocates for gender and racial justice.

1.01pm: The question 'What are you wearing?' has been replaced on the red carpet with 'Why are you wearing black?'

12.39pm: Turning the Globes dark on the fashion front had been anticipated for days after a call for massive reform following the downfall of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and numerous others in Hollywood, media, fashion, tech, publishing and other industries. The new initiative Time's Up, backed by more than 300 women in Hollywood, doled out pins intended in part for those who might already have locked in more colorful looks.

12.14pm: Will & Grace actress Debra Messing took a back-handed shot at the E! network while talking with them on the red carpet, making reference to the gender pay gap within the entertainment network. We want equal pay, she said, I was so shocked to learn that E! doesn't believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts...

12.01pm: Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have shared a selfie before heading to the red carpet, hashtagged #timesup and #whywewearblack in support of victims of sexual assault and harassment.

11.49am: A few guests are starting to arrive on the red carpet, including Michelle Williams, who brought the co-founder of the #metoo movement Tarana Burke. 11am: Security of all kinds lined the scene. Motorcycle officers cruised down the red carpet. A sniper in military attire put a large rifle on a tripod on a low rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel.