 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


LIVE: Thailand cave rescue underway, with divers making their way towards boys and teacher trapped deep underground

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The rescue operation to save a further eight schoolboys and their football coach trapped deep underground in Thailand's Tham Luang cave system has resumed. Follow the latest developments LIVE. Refresh for latest updates.

Inside the delicate operation to free the remaining trapped Thai soccer team.
Source: 1 NEWS

The story so far:

* Four students have been rescued from the cave system and taken to hospital

* Eight students and their teacher remain trapped in cave

* The weakest boys have been evacuated first

* It may take up to four days to rescue all 13 trapped

* The plan is to evacuate those still trapped in groups of four

* Thirteen divers and five navy seals are making their way towards those still trapped

8.20pm: More good news from the press conference, with an official saying: "The water level is not worrisome.

"Yesterday’s rain did not affect water levels inside the cave."

8.15pm: Thai authorities say the second phase of the operation to rescue the trapped boys and their football coach began at 11am local time today, which is 4pm NZ time.

If yesterday's timings are a guide the divers may emerge with the next set of boys around 1am NZ time.

8.05pm: The aunt of 25-year-old coach Akkapol Chanthawong, told CNN she wants people to understand that he is a good person, and did not mean for the boys to become trapped.

He wrote a note to his family that reads: "To my aunt and grandmother, I'm OK, don't worry about me too much.

"Take care of your health. Aunt, please tell grandmother to make a vegetable drink and crispy pork when I get out. I will go and eat it. Love to everybody."

7.50pm: The first media briefing on today's operation will begin shortly, according to the Guardian.

7.45pm: Space X founder Elon Musk posted video of his "kid sized submarine" being tested in a pool earlier today.

It doesn't look like it will be used in this rescue, but could be a tool for the future if such a situation arises again.

7.30pm: More action has been recorded at the rescue site.

7.25pm: There is no official word when the rescue began today. Stuff is reporting it began at 3pm NZ time.

If this timing is correct, it would mean the divers and next set of boys may emerge around midnight our time.

7.15pm: CNN has confirmed that the rescue operation is underway again today.

A Thai navy officer told CNN: "The operation has begun and it is ongoing at the moment."

7.10pm: According to the Guardian there was a rush of activity at the cave entrance around 30 minutes ago with an ambulance and a helicopter arriving.

A bit of confusion as to whether a rescue operation has already gotten underway today, with authorities being tight lipped.

Yesterday, officials gave a press conference at 10am local time to outlines the day's plans. Today they were a no show.

7.00pm: 1 NEWS reporter Kimberlee Downs is in Chiang Rai and filed the latest update on the 6pm bulletin.

Click here to watch her detailed report.

6.55pm: Looks like it's starting to rain again at the cave complex, which is not a good sign for the rescue effort.

6.50pm: Welcome to our live updates of day two of the Tham Luang cave rescue, where a group of expert foreign cave divers and Thai navy seals are preparing to once again enter the cave system and are making their way towards the trapped boys and their football coach.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:58
1
Inside the delicate operation to free the remaining trapped Thai soccer team.

LIVE: Thailand cave rescue underway, with divers making their way towards boys and teacher trapped deep underground


2

Nine-year-old boy missing in Hamilton since mid-afternoon is found safe and well

3
Minister Shane Jones says the industry has enjoyed a laissez-faire set of rules for too long.

One killed, two badly injured as tree falls on car during forestry operation

00:27
4
The Hurricanes star said Ioane thought he had dived on him as he tried to stop the Blues midfielder from scoring.

'Got no beef!' Jordie Barrett laughs off sledge from All Blacks teammate Rieko Ioane during Super clash

02:13
5
Anthony and Phil Butler have been working on their revolutionary 3D molecular scanner since 2005, which produces extraordinary colour images.

Christchurch father and son developing 3D scanner that could save millions

07:44
Marae sat down and talked to the Once Were Warriors author.

'What have I got to say to my critics? Nothing' – author Alan Duff on tough upbringing, writing Once Were Warriors, and clashing with a cameraman

Mr Duff told TVNZ1's Marae that after writing Once Were Warriors, he woke up and told his wife "I think I've made history".


02:13
Anthony and Phil Butler have been working on their revolutionary 3D molecular scanner since 2005, which produces extraordinary colour images.

Christchurch father and son developing 3D scanner that could save millions

The machine produces images with more data than MRI or CT scans.

01:34
Robert Nelson was fatally shot early Sunday, with two others, including his girlfriend, seriously hurt.

'My son didn't deserve to die like that' - mother's desperate plea for help finding her son's killer following Hamilton shooting

Robert Nelson was fatally shot early Sunday, with two others, including his girlfriend, seriously injured.

02:09
Delight as the first of the trapped Thai boys freed from cave after more than two weeks deep underground.

Watch: 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs with latest update from scene of Thailand cave rescue

Divers are preparing to go back in to retrieve some of the remaining boys.

11:18
Apartheid stopped Ben Couch from playing in South Africa, but 70 years later his great-grandson is playing there.

‘I see it as upholding the family mana’- All Blacks' great-grandson honours him 70 years after apartheid barred him from playing in South Africa

Apartheid stopped Ben Couch from playing in South Africa, but 70 years later his great-grandson is playing there.