LIVE: Thailand cave rescue underway, with divers making their way towards boys and teacher trapped deep underground

The rescue operation to save a further eight schoolboys and their football coach trapped deep underground in Thailand's Tham Luang cave system has resumed. Follow the latest developments LIVE. Refresh for latest updates.

The story so far:

* Four students have been rescued from the cave system and taken to hospital

* Eight students and their teacher remain trapped in cave

* The weakest boys have been evacuated first

* It may take up to four days to rescue all 13 trapped

* The plan is to evacuate those still trapped in groups of four

* Thirteen divers and five navy seals are making their way towards those still trapped

8.20pm: More good news from the press conference, with an official saying: "The water level is not worrisome.

"Yesterday’s rain did not affect water levels inside the cave."

8.15pm: Thai authorities say the second phase of the operation to rescue the trapped boys and their football coach began at 11am local time today, which is 4pm NZ time.

If yesterday's timings are a guide the divers may emerge with the next set of boys around 1am NZ time.

8.05pm: The aunt of 25-year-old coach Akkapol Chanthawong, told CNN she wants people to understand that he is a good person, and did not mean for the boys to become trapped.

He wrote a note to his family that reads: "To my aunt and grandmother, I'm OK, don't worry about me too much.

"Take care of your health. Aunt, please tell grandmother to make a vegetable drink and crispy pork when I get out. I will go and eat it. Love to everybody."

7.50pm: The first media briefing on today's operation will begin shortly, according to the Guardian.

It doesn't look like it will be used in this rescue, but could be a tool for the future if such a situation arises again.

7.30pm: More action has been recorded at the rescue site.

7.25pm: There is no official word when the rescue began today. Stuff is reporting it began at 3pm NZ time.

If this timing is correct, it would mean the divers and next set of boys may emerge around midnight our time.

7.15pm: CNN has confirmed that the rescue operation is underway again today.

A Thai navy officer told CNN: "The operation has begun and it is ongoing at the moment."

7.10pm: According to the Guardian there was a rush of activity at the cave entrance around 30 minutes ago with an ambulance and a helicopter arriving.

A bit of confusion as to whether a rescue operation has already gotten underway today, with authorities being tight lipped.

Yesterday, officials gave a press conference at 10am local time to outlines the day's plans. Today they were a no show.

7.00pm: 1 NEWS reporter Kimberlee Downs is in Chiang Rai and filed the latest update on the 6pm bulletin.

6.55pm: Looks like it's starting to rain again at the cave complex, which is not a good sign for the rescue effort.