Live stream: Richard Branson onboard Virgin Galactic space tourism test flight

British entrepreneur Richard Branson will be onboard Virgin Galactic's first live streamed flight into space in the early hours of the morning NZ time, Monday, July 12.

Due to a weather delay, the flight is now scheduled to be leaving from the Spaceport America complex in New Mexico shortly after 2:30am. It had been scheduled to leave around 1am NZ time.

The Virgin Galactic founder will be joined by five company employees for the test flight. Branson will be acting as a tourist so future flights for paying customers can be improved.

The VSS Unity craft during a supersonic flight test. Source: Associated Press

Late Show host Stephen Colbert will be hosting the live stream, which will be available in the viewer above around 2:30am.

Virgin Galactic launches its rocket ship from an aircraft, reaching an altitude of roughly 88 kilometres.

The flight is scheduled to last around 90 minutes.

