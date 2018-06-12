 

Live stream: President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un to sign historic document

The two leaders met in a historic summit in Singapore this afternoon.
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

LIVE: Kim Jong Un says 'the world will see a major change' as he signs 'comprehensive' document with Trump

The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

First video: The historic moment Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands in Singapore

The historic red carpet meeting happened as the US President and the North Korean leader were about to head into their much anticipated summit talks.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

LIVE: Kim Jong Un says 'the world will see a major change' as he signs 'comprehensive' document with Trump

Follow all the developments as US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un meet at historic Singapore summit.

