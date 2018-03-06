 

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern tours Tongan school while on visit to cyclone-hit nation

Ms Ardern is visiting Fasi primary school, which was hit badly by Cyclone Gita.
West Aucklanders stage a gender reveal burnout after kind warning for neighbours

West Auckland couple send neighbours a polite warning before gender reveal burnout

Matty McLean gives the latest update on weather conditions across the country.

Batten down the hatches Auckland! Heavy rain likely, as Cyclone Hola eyes NZ from the Pacific


One of the girls in the Turpin family appeared on You Tube under a different name.

Daughter in captive Californian 'House of Horrors' secretly posted sad original songs to YouTube

Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.

Video: 'It's a huge fire... we expect it to burn for most of the day' - fire fighters battle monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard

A Brisbane man has been charged with assault after attacking a boy who was allegedly bullying his step-daughter.

Watch: 'Get off him!' Enraged dad chokes 14-year-old accused of bullying his step-daughter


In a speech today the PM said it was "truly wonderful" to return to Niue.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern tours Tongan school while on visit to cyclone-hit nation

Ms Ardern is visiting Fasi primary school, which was hit badly by Cyclone Gita.


The Cyclone ripped through last month, and the impact is still visable.

Video: Confronting vision shows Tongans still living in makeshift accommodation as nation continues to struggle in wake of Cycle Gita

1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver returned to the village of Patangata, which she visited shortly after Cyclone Gita hit Tonga.

Otago University Professor of public health Tony Blakely says kids shouldn’t be drinking “crap” sugary energy drinks.

'We’re behind the eight-ball' – health professor says NZ should follow UK ban on sale of energy drinks to teens

Otago University's Tony Blakely approves of a ban on energy drinks.

1 NEWS' Joy Reid is in Salisbury, where a massive operation is taking place to find out what happened.

'Mystery and intrigue' – how did a former Russian spy and his daughter fall ill in English town?

1 NEWS' Joy Reid is in Salisbury, where a massive operation is taking place to find out what happened.


Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.

Video: 'It's a huge fire... we expect it to burn for most of the day' - fire fighters battle monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard

Twenty fire trucks, and 80 firefighters are still battling the blaze in Otahuhu this morning.



 
