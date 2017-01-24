 

Live stream: Donald Trump's press secretary fronts media pack after lambasting them

Source:

Associated Press

news

00:24
1
Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

Video: Gang of masked youths tag Auckland train as passengers watch - but it won't last long, says AT

2
A severe weather warning is in place for much of the South Island

Third storm in a week to hit south and central New Zealand

00:28
3
President Donald Trump gestures during his meeting with labor leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Trump signals NZ could be offered bilateral free trade deal with the US

00:51
4
Nadal's girlfriend, Xisca Perello, laughed in the stands as the star was pressed on why she would need a wild card to make the trip.

'It's better we stop here': Awkward moment as Nadal jokes his girlfriend got 'wild card' to Aussie Open

5
Damage to an Auckland Transport bus after it hit an awning on Symonds Street.

'It was pretty gnarly' - Double decker bus hits shop awning during Auckland commute

00:41
Kiwi and German scientists have been studying the hydrothermal systems in the thriving marine area between the Bay of Islands and Tonga.

Watch: Spectacular new discoveries captured in video of the Kermadec Arc

01:22
White House aide Kellyanne Conway's take on the inauguration crowd has been widely mocked, our US Correspondent reports.

Rebecca Wright: 'Alternative facts' has become the catchphrase of the Trump administration

00:51
Fifty per cent of Auckland schools are still trying to hire staff just days away from children returning.

'We're calling it a crisis - many Auckland schools are not fully staffed with quality teachers' - principals' association

01:03
The Labour leader is put on the spot about whether Labour will offer a housing subsidy for public service workers in the City of Sails.

Auckland housing costs are 'out of control' says Andrew Little - but what can be done about it?

00:45
Mind Over Money with Nigel Latta will explore our relationship with the all-important dollar.

Nigel Latta to front innovative series looking at New Zealanders and their relationship with money

Mind Over Money with Nigel Latta debuts on TVNZ 1 next month.


 
Copyright © TVNZ