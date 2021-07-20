Live stream: Billionaire Jeff Bezos onboard Blue Origin's first manned space flight

Billionaire Jeff Bezos is about to soar on his space travel company’s first flight with people on board.

The founder of Blue Origin, as well as Amazon, is set to become the second billionaire to ride his own rocket.

He’ll launch from West Texas with his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer from Texas — the youngest and oldest to ever hurtle off the planet.

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket is set to blast off with its eclectic group of passengers on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

From left to right: Mark Bezos, brother of Jeff Bezos;Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin; Oliver Daemen, of the Netherlands;and Wally Funk, aviation pioneer from Texas. Source: Associated Press

Bezos is aiming for an altitude of roughly 106 kilometres, more than 16 kilometres higher than Richard Branson’s ride on July 11.

Live coverage of the flight is set to begin at 11:30pm NZ time tonight, with blast off at 1am tomorrow morning.

The coverage can be viewed in the embedded player above.

The capsule is fully automated, so there’s no need for trained staff on the quick up-and-down flight, expected to last just 10 minutes. Branson's Virgin Galactic rocket plane needs two pilots to operate.