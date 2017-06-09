LIVE: 'She should resign!' - Labour candidate calls for PM's resignation after shock exit polls in UK elections

Follow our live updates of the UK election on 1 NEWS NOW

11:25am

Another seat held by Labour, this time in Newcastle North.

11:20am

11:15am

The Conservatives' pick up their first win of the night as they hold Swindon, with Labour holding for victories in Washington and Sunderland West, and Newcastle-upon-Tyne-East.

11:05am

11:00am

One of Britain's leading political figures says the exit poll projections following Britain's election, if accurate, would make it very difficult for a new government to be formed.

Former Treasury chief George Osborne, who now edits the Evening Standard newspaper, told ITV the exit poll would be "completely catastrophic" for the Conservative Party and Prime Minister Theresa May if it turns out to be accurate.

"It's difficult to see if these numbers were right how they would put together the coalition to remain in office, but equally it's quite difficult to see how Labour would put together a coalition," he said.

AP

10:55am

More results are in as Labour hold Sunderland Central.

Julie Elliott (Lab) 25,056 (55.54%, +5.36%)

Robert Oliver (C) 15,059 (33.38%, +9.96%)

Gary Leighton (UKIP) 2,209 (4.90%, -14.25%)

Niall Hodson (LD) 1,777 (3.94%, +1.29%)

Rachel Featherstone (Green) 705 (1.56%, -2.52%)

Sean Cockburn (Ind) 305 (0.68%)

Lab maj 9,997 (22.16%)

2.30% swing Lab to C

Electorate 72,728; Turnout 45,111 (62.03%, +4.77%)

10:50am

TVNZ's Europe correspondent Emma Keeling with a useful link into what a hung parliament could mean in the UK election.

10:45am

Less concerned with the result of the election, many people in Sunderland are angry rivals Newcastle beat them to the punch by getting their results in first.

10:35am

Looks like they are settling in for a long night at Labour headquarters...

10:25am

Results are also in for Houghton and Sunderland South where Labour take out another predicted victory.

10:20am

The first official results are in from Newcastle where Labour win with a 2% swing in their favour since the last election.

Full Newcastle reults:

Chi Onwurah (Lab) 24,071 (64.89%, +9.88%)

Steve Kyte (C) 9,134 (24.62%, +5.73%)

Nick Cott (LD) 1,812 (4.88%, -1.44%)

David Muat (UKIP) 1,482 (4.00%, -10.87%)

Peter Thomson (Green) 595 (1.60%, -3.31%)

Lab maj 14,937 (40.27%)

2.07% swing C to Lab

10:15am

Much like our MMP system if the exit polls hold true talk now turns to which parties could form a minority-led government with a spokesman for the Lib Dems telling the BBC they won't form a coalition with anyone, but most definitely not the Conservative Party, a small in for Labour there maybe?

10:00am

Some of Friday's newspaper headlines are in, and they make for interesting reading.

9:40am

Labour candidates have come out swinging following the shock exit poll results with the shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry telling Sky News:

"I think Theresa May should consider her position. I think she should go. I think we're on the verge of a great result.

"The hubris of the prime minister, she wanted to do what she wanted and we said no, we meant it, we put together a great manifesto, if anyone is strong and stable it's Jeremy Corbyn."

9:35am

Scottish National Party politician Stewart Hosie has told the BBC if the polling turns out to be accurate it is extraordinary that Theresa May has given up her majority, adding:

"That's an extraordinary thing, for Theresa May to call this election for narrow party advantage and if these numbers are correct to blow it".

The SNP party is predicted to lose 22 seats according to exit polling.

9:25am

The first official results are due in by 11am, with Sunderland traditionally being the first to get their votes counted.

9:20am

The exit poll results have caused the pound to fall, over uncertainty around the next government, with it down 2% against the Euro.

9:15am

9:10am

With the exit polling data the Conservatives will be the largest party but will lose 17 seats with a projection of 314 seats.

The poll also suggests Labour will get 266 seats - which is a rise of 34 seats.

9:05am

Exit polls are now out with Theresa May's Conservative Party the largest party but short of a majority.

Conservatives: 314

Labour: 266

SNP: 34

Lib Dems: 14

Plaid Cymru: 3

Greens: 1

Ukip: 0

Others: 138

8:55am

A final message of thanks from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

8:50am

Nail biting time at the BBC studio, with ten minutes until the first projections come in.

8:40am

Polling stations around the country are reporting a high voter turnout. Labour needs its young voters to turn out in force to give them a chance of victory today.

8:35am

Under 30 minutes until exit poll results are released. They have proved a good indicator in the past, correctly predicting the outcome of the last five UK elections.

8:25am

Looks like it's going to be a late night for some!

8:20am

News outlets in the UK are reporting voting difficulties in Newcastle-under-Lyme. The BBC has reported students at Keele University have been complaining they haven't been able to vote even though they are registered. Newcastle-under-lyme voted Labour in the last election.

8:10am

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling has the lowdown on today's UK election.

8:00am

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has released a last plea for votes on election day.

7:45am

The final polls before voting have Theresa May's Conservative Party on course for victory, but as we saw in the recent US elections anything is possible on election day.

7:30am

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of the UK elections. Polls will close at 9am when the first exit polls will give us a clue as to who will win the closely fought election. It isn't just the two parties fighting it out though, as UK media were caught having a scuffle at a polling station this morning.