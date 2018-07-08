LIVE: Rescue of 12 schoolboys and their football coach trapped in Thai cave has begun

5:06pm - A Thai army commander says the rescue of the 12 boys and their coach may take 2-4 days depending on the conditions inside the partially flooded cave, the Associated Press reports.



4:50pm - The medical team has been rehearsing for the rescue effort for the past four days, the Guardian reports.



"Any bit of confusion is not allowed. We practiced the whole day yesterday. I assure you that we are very ready in this mission," former Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said.



4:41pm - Chiang Rai's acting governor says the rescue mission was launched as the floodwaters inside the cave are said to be at their most optimal level, the Associated Press reports.



"If we keep on waiting and the rains come in the next three or four days, our readiness will decrease," he said.



The boys' families have been informed of the dangerous mission.



4:34pm - Medical staff taking part in the mission say their first assessments will focus on the boys' breathing, signs of hypothermia and an airborne lung infection known as cave disease, the ABC reports.



The illness, caused by bat and bird droppings, can be fatal if left untreated and spreads to other parts of the body.



The boys and their football coach will then be transported by ambulances to makeshift helipads and airlifted to Chang Rai Hospital more than 70km away, Major General Pramote Imwattana of the Army Medical Department said.



4:27pm - Officials were unable to confirm whether the boys and their football coach would need to dive during the rescue mission, the Guardian reports.



However, the governor says most of the path would be walkable.



4:23pm - The father of Chanin Viboonrungruang, one of the boys trapped in the cave, says he hopes "he is still healthy and would come out soon," CNN reports.



"I want to send my support to him. I don't have a chance to talk with him."



4:18pm - Third Region Army Deputy Commander Supachoke Thawatpeerachai said the rescue mission to save the 13 people trapped in the cave could take three to four days, but the length of the operation is dependent on the weather, the ABC reports.



Thirteen fully-staffed medical teams - which each includes its own helicopter and ambulance - are stationed outside the cave.



4:08pm - The governor said preparations stepped up yesterday night as conditions improved, the Guardian reports.



4:05pm - "There is no time limit for the operation," the acting Chiang Rai governor told the Guardian.



"I expect the operation to finish within the next couple of days."



4:03pm - Earlier in the day, all non-essential staff were evacuated from the site, leaving only diving teams, medics and security forces at the site, the BBC says.



3:45pm - The acting Chiang Rai governor told reporters "today is D-Day", with 13 foreign divers and five Thai divers taking part in the rescue, the Associated Press reports.