 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


LIVE: Reports of power outages as fury of Cyclone Gita starts to hit Tonga

share

Source:

1 NEWS

1 NEWS NOW provides live updates as powerful Category 4 Cyclone Gita slams into Tonga, bringing destructive winds, heavy rain and a dangerous ocean storm surge.

The TVNZ weatherman has the latest on the storm set to hit the Pacific nation.
Source: 1 NEWS

Acting Prime Minister Semisi Sika today signed a state of emergency declaration due to "the destructive force winds and sea rises caused by Tropical Cyclone Gita".

Cyclone Gita is currently a Category 4 storm and is set to hit Tonga at 9pm tonight.

8:22pm: 1 NEWS' Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver is worried that many homes won't survive the storm.

Read the story here: Tonga bracing for direct hit from monster Cyclone Gita. 

8:10pm: Power outages are already being reported to the 1 NEWS Facebook page from Tongan residents, with one comment reading:

"We are in the dark now, power outages all over Tongatapu reported, I live in Eastern Tongatapu."

8:03pm: Some footage from Tonga as Cyclone Gita moves onshore.

7.45pm: As the potentially devastating Cyclone Gita approaches Tonga, one family has performed a beautiful show of unity in the form of a harmonious song.

Residents are hunkering down as the potentially destructive storm makes landfall.
Source: Facebook/MUST Be Tongan

Footage of the family hunkered down in Tonga singing together as they await the storm was posted to the MUST Be Tongan Facebook page tonight where it's quickly racking up the views.

"Our people & nation are Cyclone Proof. This family video brings me to tears seeing how strong our people are in their faith despite the circumstances couldn't help but share this video. Praise & Worship is the shield from the storm," the video is captioned.

The video has already received a large number of comments, mainly people wishing those in the video well and praising their singing skills.

"I love you. May the Lord be with you and all of Tonga! Praying heavy for you guys," one comment reads. 

7:30pm: Reporting live from the Tongan capital of Nuku'alofa, Dreaver says the first effects of the storm are now being felt.

The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It's really starting to close in here now and we are just hours away from the full fury of Cyclone Gita, which is set to be the worst storm in Tonga's recorded history," she said.

By midnight the centre of Cyclone Gita is expected to hit the capital Nuku'alofa as a Category 5 storm.

Ofa Fa'anunu from the Tonga Meteorological service says Gita will be the strongest cyclone on record to hit the Kingdom. He is warning the public to go to evacuation centres as soon as possible.

Related

Weather News

Pacific Islands

01:09
The TVNZ weatherman has the latest on the storm set to hit the Pacific nation.

Dan Corbett explains when Cyclone Gita will hit Tonga and where it will go after that

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:29
1
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

'Most homes won't survive this' - Tonga bracing for direct hit from monster Cyclone Gita

00:28
2
Residents are hunkering down as the potentially destructive storm makes landfall.

LIVE: Reports of power outages as fury of Cyclone Gita starts to hit Tonga

3

'Jones' comments belittle, denigrate and dishonour ...the first peoples of this country' - woman explains 'hurt' over 'Maori Gratitude Day' column

4
Police car generic.

All southbound lanes on stretch of Auckland's Southern Motorway closed after serious crash

00:13
5
Raw: Satellite data shows Cyclone Gita bearing down on Tonga

Category-5 Cyclone Gita due to smash into Tonga today

00:28
Residents are hunkering down as the potentially destructive storm makes landfall.

LIVE: Reports of power outages as fury of Cyclone Gita starts to hit Tonga

Residents are hunkering down as the potentially destructive storm makes landfall.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Man accused of murdering Christchurch sex worker searched 'how to kidnap a girl' online, court hears

Sainey Marong is on trial in the High Court at Christchurch for the alleged murder of Renee Larissa Duckmanton.

03:29
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

'Most homes won't survive this' - Tonga bracing for direct hit from monster Cyclone Gita

The weather system is due to hit tonight, packing winds of more than 200km/h.

00:23
1 NEWS reporter shows you how Tongans are readying for category 5 storm.

Curfew in place for Tonga's capital tonight as Pacific nation braces for 'destructive' Cyclone Gita

The storm is currently a category 4 cyclone but could become a category 5 when it hits Tonga about 7pm tonight.

Court hears how Kiwi Olympic gold medallist allegedly sexually violated girl while pair swam together

The man is on trial, accused of sexually abusing three girls between 1975 and 1983.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 