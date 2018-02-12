LIVE: Reports of power outages as fury of Cyclone Gita starts to hit Tonga

1 NEWS NOW provides live updates as powerful Category 4 Cyclone Gita slams into Tonga, bringing destructive winds, heavy rain and a dangerous ocean storm surge.

Acting Prime Minister Semisi Sika today signed a state of emergency declaration due to "the destructive force winds and sea rises caused by Tropical Cyclone Gita".

Cyclone Gita is currently a Category 4 storm and is set to hit Tonga at 9pm tonight.

8:22pm: 1 NEWS' Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver is worried that many homes won't survive the storm.

8:10pm: Power outages are already being reported to the 1 NEWS Facebook page from Tongan residents, with one comment reading:

"We are in the dark now, power outages all over Tongatapu reported, I live in Eastern Tongatapu."

8:03pm: Some footage from Tonga as Cyclone Gita moves onshore.

7.45pm: As the potentially devastating Cyclone Gita approaches Tonga, one family has performed a beautiful show of unity in the form of a harmonious song.

Footage of the family hunkered down in Tonga singing together as they await the storm was posted to the MUST Be Tongan Facebook page tonight where it's quickly racking up the views.

"Our people & nation are Cyclone Proof. This family video brings me to tears seeing how strong our people are in their faith despite the circumstances couldn't help but share this video. Praise & Worship is the shield from the storm," the video is captioned.

The video has already received a large number of comments, mainly people wishing those in the video well and praising their singing skills.

"I love you. May the Lord be with you and all of Tonga! Praying heavy for you guys," one comment reads.

7:30pm: Reporting live from the Tongan capital of Nuku'alofa, Dreaver says the first effects of the storm are now being felt.

"It's really starting to close in here now and we are just hours away from the full fury of Cyclone Gita, which is set to be the worst storm in Tonga's recorded history," she said.

By midnight the centre of Cyclone Gita is expected to hit the capital Nuku'alofa as a Category 5 storm.