LIVE: Reports of people trapped in building waving blankets to attract attention as fire engulfs London residential tower block

1 NEWS NOW will bring you the latest from the fire that's ripped through a residential tower block in Ladbroke Grove, West London.

4:55pm BBC correspondent Simon Lederman said he understands "a significant number of people" from the building are unaccounted for at this time.

4:45pm The Metropolitan Police have tweeted that the A40 motorway is closed in both directions and some tube services have also been affected due to the fire.

4:35pm Tim Downie, who lives not far away, told Britain's Press Association that he feared the block could collapse. He said he heard sirens, helicopters and shouting and then saw the building engulfed in flames.

"It's the most terrifying thing I've ever seen. I just hope they have got everyone out," he said. "People have been bringing water, clothes, anything they've got to help, out to the cordon."

AP

4:20pm Burning debris can be seen falling from the building as firefighters continue to tackle the blaze.

4:10pm London Ambulance service say there are over 20 ambulance crews at the scene assessing injuries.

4:00pm Reports say people can be seen in windows of the Grenfell Tower 'waving blankets' to attract attention. People from neighbouring estates are calling to those still visible in the building to shout flat numbers so they can 'guide the fire service to them' The Guardian

3:55pm London Fire Brigade have declared a 'major incident.'

3:45pm Reports of 'riot police and paramedics lining the roads' around the block where the fire is still going.

3:40pm Grenfell tower had been undergoing major refurbishment.

3:30pm: Metropolitan Police say they're continuing to evacuate people from apartments in the building.

3:25pm: A residential tower block in London is still alight after a fire broke out at midday (NZT.) Over 200 firefighters are on the scene. Emergency services say people are being treated for smoke inhalation. It is not yet known if there are fatalities. Updates to follow.

Earlier:

Fire has engulfed a tower block in Ladbroke Grove, west London.

Reports suggest people are still trapped in the 27-storey Grenfell Tower.

BBC World are reporting two people being treated for smoke inhalation.

The Metropolitan Police say residents are still being evacuated and a number of people are being treated for a range of injuries.

There are fears the building may collapse.

Forty fire engines were called to the scene just after midday (NZT).

Dan Daly the assistant commissioner of the London fire brigade said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire".

"This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances."