LIVE: Police say 'a number of confirmed fatalities' at Ariana Grande UK concert after explosion

  • Police have confirmed a 'number of fatalities and others injured' after an explosion at the Manchester Arena.
  • Armed police and emergency services have swarmed on the area.
  • We'll bring you the latest developments as they happen.

Ariana Grande fans have run screaming from her concert in the UK today after sounds of explosions were heard. Follow developments live.

Ariana Grande fans ran from her concert in Manchester today after an incident.
There’s chaotic scenes in downtown Manchester after a lethal blast at Ariana Grande’s concert.

11.13am: There is a strong presence of armed police in the streets surrounding the arena.

11.10am: Eyewitness Andy Holey told BBC News he saw "several bodies".

He was with his wife and daughter at the concert and said the explosion was near to a ticket office and was blown off his feet when it happened. 

11.08am: Fans are taking Twitter to tell parents and children who have become separated that about 50 are at a nearby inn.

11.06am: The first pictures of injured people are starting to appear.

11.01am: Eyewitnesses told BBC News there are are dozens of injuries.

10.59am: The Greater Manchester Police say, "details of a casualty bureau at Manchester Arena will be shared as soon as available".

They are continuing to advise the public to stay away from the arena.

10.57am: Video shared to Twitter shows heavy police and emergency services presence. 

10.52am: Trains are cancelled to and from Manchester Victoria. 

National Rail said in a statement:

"Emergency services are dealing with an incident near Manchester Victoria, resulting in all lines being closed.

"Trains are currently unable to run to / from Manchester Victoria. Some trains will be cancelled throughout or start / terminate at alternative stations. "Disruption is expected to continue until end of the day."

10.50am: Second vision from Twitter user claiming to be outside the concert, saying "you can see the explosion and hear the bang".

10.48am: One concert-goer, Hannah Dane, told the Guardian there was: "Quite a loud explosion heard from inside the Manchester arena and it shook, then everyone screamed and tried to get out."


A woman who lives opposite the arena told the Press Association she heard a huge bang. Suzy Mitchell said she "just heard a huge bang from my bed … and everyone was running away in big crowds."

10.46am: Greater Manchester Police are confirming "a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured".

10.45am: A Twitter user claiming to have friends working for emergency services says balloons filled with gas popped and there was a stampede because concert-goers thought it was a bomb.

10.43am: Station Approach closed outside Victoria.

10.36am: Fans are reporting on social media that two explosions were heard. 

10.34am: The Greater Manchester Police are reportedly describing the situation as a "serious incident". They tweeted saying they are responding to the incident and are telling people to stay away from the arena.

10.32am: Twitter users are saying the noises were heard towards the end of the show with some claiming they believed the loud bangs were a "gun shot" or a "bomb", but others tweeted saying it might have been a speaker that blew up or a balloon.

10.30am: Concert-goers took to Twitter to say they heard explosions and were running from the concert at Manchester Stadium.

