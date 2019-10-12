TODAY |

LIVE: One person dead, according to local media, as Typhoon Hagibis bears down on Japan

Natalia Sutherland
1 NEWS NOW Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
World
Asia
Natural Disasters
Natalia Sutherland

1 NEWS Now reporter Natalia Sutherland has the latest developments of Typhoon Hagibis from Tokyo.

What we know so far:

- Thousands of homes are without power in Chiba Prefecture and homes have lost roofs after a tornado struck the area early this morning local time.
- Thousands have evacuated and been advised to evacuate in Chiba.
- Flights and train services have been cancelled until the worst of the storm has passed.
- Businesses in affected areas have shut for 24 hours

5.30 - One of the busiest train stations in the world is set to halt its services as the storm inches closer.

Local stores have already closed their doors and many businesses let staff go early Friday afternoon. Many have been stocking up for a long 24 hours stuck inside.

Shinjuku Station suspends train services while typhoon passes over Tokyo. Source: 1 NEWS
Stores in Tokyo are beginning to sell out of water. Source: 1 NEWS
Tokyo turns into ghost town as locals await typhoon. Source: 1 NEWS

5.00 - Typhoon Hagibis has already disrupted the Rugby World Cup with two matches cancelled for today. Scotland vs Japan is still going ahead tomorrow.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Typhoon Hagibis may be bearing down on Japan, but that wasn’t stopping the Brave Blossoms from training. Source: https://twitter.com/JRFUMedia

Despite the weather the Japanese team were out training this morning. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Footage of Japan showed that cars had been flipped and buildings destroyed by the powerful typhoon. Source: https://twitter.com/nhk_news

4.30 – It’s been reported by local media that one person has died when a tornado struck the region of Chiba just outside of Tokyo city. Four others were injured and homes were damaged.


 

For more on Typhoon Hagibis's impact so far click here 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The typhoon was expected to make landfall near Tokyo on Saturday and then pass out to sea eastward. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Natural Disasters
Natalia Sutherland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One person dead, local media report, as Typhoon Hagibis bears down on Japan
2
LIVE: One person dead, according to local media, as Typhoon Hagibis bears down on Japan
3
Family of woman who died in Auckland's Avondale in shock, as police investigation continues
4
Andy Foster holds slight lead over incumbent Justin Lester in race to be Wellington's mayor
5
Canadian rugby league club who offered Sonny Bill Williams huge deal says All Black has 'shown interest'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

European Union and UK extend talks in harder push to avoid a no-deal Brexit

UK Police arrest Manchester stabbing suspect on suspicion of terrorism

Ethiopian Prime Minister awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

Duchess Kate's brother, James Middleton, thanks dog for helping him through depression