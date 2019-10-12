LIVE: One person dead, according to local media, as Typhoon Hagibis bears down on Japan

1 NEWS Now reporter Natalia Sutherland has the latest developments of Typhoon Hagibis from Tokyo.

What we know so far:

- Thousands of homes are without power in Chiba Prefecture and homes have lost roofs after a tornado struck the area early this morning local time.

- Thousands have evacuated and been advised to evacuate in Chiba.

- Flights and train services have been cancelled until the worst of the storm has passed.

- Businesses in affected areas have shut for 24 hours

5.30 - One of the busiest train stations in the world is set to halt its services as the storm inches closer.

Local stores have already closed their doors and many businesses let staff go early Friday afternoon. Many have been stocking up for a long 24 hours stuck inside.

Shinjuku Station suspends train services while typhoon passes over Tokyo. Source: 1 NEWS

Stores in Tokyo are beginning to sell out of water. Source: 1 NEWS

Tokyo turns into ghost town as locals await typhoon. Source: 1 NEWS

5.00 - Typhoon Hagibis has already disrupted the Rugby World Cup with two matches cancelled for today. Scotland vs Japan is still going ahead tomorrow.

Despite the weather the Japanese team were out training this morning.

4.30 – It’s been reported by local media that one person has died when a tornado struck the region of Chiba just outside of Tokyo city. Four others were injured and homes were damaged.



