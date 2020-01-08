LIVE: Missiles fired by Iran at bases in Iraq housing US troops following killing of General Qassem Soleimani

Tensions are high between the United States and Iran after the killing of a top Iranian general in Iraq last week has been met today with Iran firing missiles at airbases in Iraq housing US troops.

We'll bring you the latest developments in these live updates below.

What you need to know:

Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq last week

On Monday Iran announced it will no longer abide by the limits contained in the 2015 nuclear dead and called for the expulsion of all US troops in Iraq

Today Iran launched "more than a dozen ballistic missiles" at two targets hosting against US military and coalition forces in Iraq

Overnight 50 people were killed when a stampede broke out at Soleimani’s funeral in Kerman, Iran

3.14pm: "Iran signaling that it wants to deescalate now that it has had its revenge. We believe the United States will respond militarily," DEFCON Warning System says on Twitter.

The verified accounts says it's an intelligence organisation focusing on the threat of nuclear war, offering alert codes to the public based on current events.

Earlier this afternoon, it said the world is at DEFCON 5 with "no imminent nuclear threats at this time".

3.12pm: New York Times journalist and war correspondent Farnaz Fassihi says Iranian sources have told her if the US doesn't retaliate, Iran will also de-escalate.

"But if it doesn't, then it's war," she wrote on Twitter, citing IRGC statements that said the same.

3.01pm: Not only will US President Donald Trump not address the nation today, the White House says it won't be issuing any additional written statements tonight, CNN reports.

2.52pm: New Zealand Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman, a former refugee from Iran, says the escalation of violence in the Middle East is "devastating".

"It isn't a contest between politicians or regimes - the cost of war is always paid by the lives and limbs and lost dreams of ordinary people," she wrote on Twitter.

"We must stand against war mongers. Be loud and insistent. For peace."

2.45pm: It's Tuesday evening in the United States and White House says President Trump will not address the nation today.

2.40pm: The US Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency restriction for areas of Iraqi, Iranian and some Persian Gulf airspace, due to the "potential for miscalculation or misidentification".