LIVE: Manchester mourns as first victims of concert suicide terror attack are named

7.12am: A man reportedly armed with an knife and baseball bat has interrupted a vigil in Birmingham England, for the Manchester attack victims, according to Press Association. BBC reporter Kathryn Stanczyszyn has tweeted the the man has been "detained".

6.55am: Former US President Bill Clinton has condemned the attack on Twitter, saying "terror will never drive us apart and will always be met with strength. Praying for the victims in Manchester.

6.45am: European soccer's ruling body says there will be a minute's silence before Manchester United plays Ajax in the Europa League final today as a mark of respect for victims of the bombing in Manchester.

6.40am: Former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan says the world must stand together against "the extremists and terrorists" responsible for the attack in Manchester and similar senseless violence elsewhere.

6.25am: Thousands of people have turned out for a vigil in Manchester, with the crowd holding a minute of silence to honor the victims of the concert attack.

Lord Mayor Eddy Newman and the city's police chief were among the speakers in front of city hall in Albert Square. Several people in the crowd held up signs with "I Love MCR," an abbreviation for Manchester.

6.04am: The first victims of the attack have been named as Saffie Rose Roussos, 8, Georgina Callander, 18 and John Atkinson, 28.

5.40am: Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said that the priority for police today is to establish whether the suspected bomber, named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, was acting alone or as part of a network. Abedi was born in Manchester. His parents came to the UK from Libya.

Police arrested an unidentified 23-year-old man in southern Manchester overnight. They also raided the house where Abedi was registered as living, but witnesses say they did not see anyone arrested there.

British authorities say an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos, was among the 22 people killed in the Manchester bombing.

And an ambulance official says 12 children under the age of 16 were among 59 injured in the attack as people left the concert.