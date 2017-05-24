 

LIVE: Manchester mourns as first victims of concert suicide terror attack are named

the story so far

  • A suicide blast at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 people and injured dozens more yesterday.
  • The terror incident happened yesterday morning NZT at Manchester Arena.
  • Salman Abedi, 22, has been identified as the suspected bomber.
  • ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, though a top American intelligence official said the claim could not be verified.

1 NEWS NOW continues live coverage with the latest from Manchester after the suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena yesterday.

Crowds gathered today to lay flowers and pay tribute to the 22 people killed outside the Manchester Arena.
7.12am: A man reportedly armed with an knife and baseball bat has interrupted a vigil in Birmingham England, for the Manchester attack victims, according to Press Association. BBC reporter Kathryn Stanczyszyn has tweeted the the man has been "detained".

6.55am: Former US President Bill Clinton has condemned the attack on Twitter, saying "terror will never drive us apart and will always be met with strength. Praying for the victims in Manchester.

6.45am: European soccer's ruling body says there will be a minute's silence before Manchester United plays Ajax in the Europa League final today as a mark of respect for victims of the bombing in Manchester.

6.40am: Former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan says the world must stand together against "the extremists and terrorists" responsible for the attack in Manchester and similar senseless violence elsewhere.

6.25am: Thousands of people have turned out for a vigil in Manchester, with the crowd holding a minute of silence to honor the victims of the concert attack.

There was a bang and then cries of horror as the attack rocked the Manchester Arena.
Lord Mayor Eddy Newman and the city's police chief were among the speakers in front of city hall in Albert Square. Several people in the crowd held up signs with "I Love MCR," an abbreviation for Manchester. 

6.04am: The first victims of the attack have been named as Saffie Rose Roussos, 8, Georgina Callander, 18 and John Atkinson, 28.

5.40am: Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said that the priority for police today is to establish whether the suspected bomber, named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, was acting alone or as part of a network. Abedi was born in Manchester. His parents came to the UK from Libya. 

Police arrested an unidentified 23-year-old man in southern Manchester overnight. They also raided the house where Abedi was registered as living, but witnesses say they did not see anyone arrested there.

British authorities say an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos, was among the 22 people killed in the Manchester bombing.

This undated photo obtained by the Press Association on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, of Saffie Roussos, one of the victims of an attack at Manchester Arena, in Manchester, England, which left more than a dozen dead on Monday. A suicide bomber blew himself up as concert-goers left a show by the American singer Ariana Grande. (PA via AP)

Manchester concert bombing victims Saffie Roussos, 8, and Gerogina Callender, 18.

And an ambulance official says 12 children under the age of 16 were among 59 injured in the attack as people left the concert.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a message posted online, its news service said, "A soldier of the Caliphate managed to place explosive devises in the midst of gatherings of the Crusaders in the British City of Manchester".Though a top American intelligence official said the claim could not be verified.

Concert announcer tried to keep concertgoers calm moments after deadly blast rocks the Manchester Arena.
