LIVE: Kim Jong Un says 'the world will see a major change' as he signs 'comprehensive' document with Trump

5.55pm: No word on exactly what was on the document that was signed, but Trump says it will lead to the start of North Korea's denuclearisation happening "very quickly".

The US President will be giving a press conference in two hours time to go over the agreement in more detail.

5.52pm: Trump said of Kim that he is a: "Worthy negotiator, very smart negotiator and we had a terrific day and learned a lot about each other."

5.47pm: Trump says he will "absolutely" invite Kim to the White House after their successful meeting, saying they now share "a special bond."

5.45pm: "We are signing an important comprehensive document," Trump says.

"We had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind and are about to sign a historic document the world will see a major change," Kim says.

5.39pm: Trump and Kim have now arrived to address the media together.

5.26pm: The Guardian's Julian Borger has just tweeted that: "A desk has been set up in the Capella Hotel with two chairs and two pens.

"The pens are black and inscribed in gold. The inscription appears to be Donald Trump's signature."

5.10pm: Media has now gathered in front of a table and two chairs awaiting the arrival of Trump and Kim.

There is a pen resting on the table so a signing may be about to take place.

5.05pm: CNN is reporting a US official has told them there may not actually be a major signing taking place today and that Trump meant the meeting is a sign for a positive path forward.

Confusing, but all should be revealed in the next few minutes...

4.59pm: Trump and Kim have gone their separate ways for now.

Before they disappeared Trump told media he would be making an announcement about "a signing" in the next few minutes.

4.40pm: Trump told media that the meetings were "fantastic" and went better than expected.

The US President then said him and Kim were off to do a "signing". There is only speculation as to what this means.

4.39pm: Trump and Kim have just emerged from the working lunch and are approaching media.

4.30pm: CNN reports that at the extended bilateral meeting earlier, North Korea's Kim Jong Un said he believed sitting down with President Trump is "a great prelude to peace."

4.15pm: Trump was reportedly still in high spirits as he sat down to a working lunch with Kim.

CNN reports that Trump invited Kim to sit down, before jokingly asking photographers to take photos which would make them look "nice and handsome and thin."

3.55pm: Among those joining the leaders at the working lunch on the US side are Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House chief of staff John Kelly and national security adviser John Bolton.

The North Korean delegation includes Kim Yong Chol, a top aide to Kim Jong Un who recently met Trump at the White House.



3.50pm: According to The Guardian the working lunch has now begun. This is the final part of the scheduled meeting between US and North Korean officials.

Trump is then expected to front media and discuss how the talks went.

3.45pm: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he "hardly slept last night" ahead of the United States-North Korea summit in Singapore.

He will be hoping for a good outcome to the talks so he can rest easy tonight.

3.30pm: The working lunch is about to get underway. The Guardian have reported the menu which Trump and Kim Jong Un will be tucking into.

3.25pm: Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says it will be a "massive step forward" towards world peace if Trump can obtain the denuclearisation of North Korea from his meeting with Kim Jong Un.

He says it's far to early to say if the talks will be successful but it's a "serious start".

3.00pm: According to CNN Kim told Trump through a translator that: "Many people in the world will think of this as a (inaudible) form of fantasy ... from a science fiction movie."

The bilateral talks are continuing before a working lunch begins in half-an-hours time.

2.40pm: An image of Trump and Kim after their one-on-one meeting.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stand on a balcony on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore. Source: Associated Press

2.30pm:

2.25pm: President Donald Trump is sounding optimistic about his ability to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons programme after a lengthy one-on-one meeting with leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump said at the beginning of expanded discussions with aides from both countries that "we will solve a big problem" and "a big dilemma."

He talked about the pair achieving "tremendous success together" and predicts that "it will be successful. It will be done."

It was hard to hear the president and Kim over the constant clicking of camera shutters, and it remains unclear precisely what he was referring to.

But Kim appeared to echo the president's optimism.

2.20pm: The extended bilateral talks taking place right now are expected to finish at 3.30pm NZ time.

An address to media will be made after the talks have concluded.

2.12pm: After the first meeting Trump also said that by "working together, we will get it taken care of" in reference to North Korea's denuclearisation.

2.07pm: CNN reports that after leaving the first session of their summit, Trump told waiting reporters the meeting had been "very, very good."

"Excellent relationship," he said from the balcony of the Capella Hotel. The positive signs continue.

2.05pm:

1.55pm: Trump and Kim have emerged from their one-on-one meeting and were all smiles, waving to media from a balcony.

They have now entered a room full of other officials from both sides where talks will continue.

1.50pm: More from the Dennis Rodman interview on CNN moments ago: "It's a great day. I am here to see it. I'm so happy," the former basketball said through tears.

He also fired a shot across the bows at former President Barack Obama saying he tried to talk to him about North Korea "and Obama did not give me the time of day."

1.45pm: According to CNN Trump repeatedly touched Kim after their first handshake, grabbing his elbow then patting him on the back repeatedly.

The US President again put his hand on the North Korean leader's back as he guided him down the hallway, both men smiling as they went.

The early signs have definitely been positive, but anything could be happening behind closed doors.

1.40pm: Best friends in the making?

U.S Donald Trump gives North Korea leader Kim Jong Un a thumbs up at their meeting at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. Source: Associated Press

1.35pm: Former basketball star and best mate of Kim Jong Un, Dennis Rodman, has just appeared on CNN wearing one of Donald Trump's Make America Great Again hats.

Rodman gave an emotional interview to Jake Tapper where he broke down in tears talking about the historic occasion.

Video of that will be coming shortly.

1.30pm: So what happens now? The two men are expected to meet on their own for the better part of an hour, with only a pair of interpreters in the room.

The Associated Press says that decision has raised concerns about the risk of holding such a monumental meeting with barely anyone to bear witness.

Trump has said he'll know within minutes whether a deal can be made.

1.25pm: TVNZ1's political reporter Corin Dann who is at the historic meeting in Singapore said there were "audible gasps" from the gathered media as Trump and Kim shook hands.

1.19pm: Sitting next to Trump before there one on one, Kim Jong Un said that there were a number of "obstacles" to the meeting taking place in Singapore today.

"We overcame all of them and we are here today," he told reporters through a translator.

1.15pm: Before the meeting began Trump was asked how he felt going into it: "I feel really great, we're going to have a great discussion and I think tremendous success.

"We will have a terrific relationship I have no doubt."



1.07pm: The historic first handshake between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has occurred outside Capella Hotel.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands ahead of their meeting at Capella Hotel in Singapore, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Source: Associated Press

1.02pm: Both Trump and Kim have now arrived at Capella Hotel for the talks. They are expected to pose for a photograph outside before they begin the one-on-one 45 minute meeting.

1.00pm:

12.56pm:

12.44pm: Trump is continuing to tweet less than half-an-hour before the talks. This time White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has reportedly suffered a heart attack.

12.40pm: North Korea's Kim Jong Un's motorcade has arrived at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island, CNN reports.

The two leaders will shake hands in half an hour.

12.37pm: Both leaders will soon be at Capella hotel, with Kim still on his way. They're expected to first sit down for 45 minutes with just their translators, says the BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes.

They will then bring in their advisers for another hour or so of talks. Then there will be a lunch together.

Kim is expected to fly out of Singapore by 2.00pm local time.

Trump is expected to head back to the US this evening.

12.30pm: Trump has arrived at the Capella hotel, where talks are set to start in just over half an hour, the Independent reports. Kim is still en route.

12.24pm: Kim Jon-un's motorcade has now also left from the St. Regis hotel where he is staying in Singapore, the Guardian reports - although the North Korean leader was not seen entering the car.

12.22pm: President Trump is apparently tweeting from his car as he is driven to the talks.

12.17pm: Associated Press: President Donald Trump is sitting down with Fox News host Sean Hannity after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Fox News says the interview will take place at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Trump and Kim are set to meet on Sentosa Island on Tuesday morning for roughly 45 minutes while their entourages wait nearby.

12.12pm: President Trump is on his way to his historic meeting with Kim Jong Un, reports CNN. His motorcade has left the Shangri-La Hotel where he is staying.

12.05pm: President Donald Trump has told AP "we will all know soon" whether he can reach a deal with North Korea's Kim Jong Un to end its nuclear program.

Trump was tweeting before the historic face-to-face summit: "Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly."

But he says that, "in the end, that doesn't matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!"

Before leaving Washington for Singapore, Trump said his gut instincts will guide him when he gets into the room with Kim.

He told reporters he'll know almost immediately whether a deal can be made, saying: "I will know, just my touch, my feel. That's what I do."

Their meeting is scheduled for 9am Singapore time (1PM NZT).

11.50pm: Welcome to our live updates of the historic Singapore summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. The pair are expected to front TV camera in a live stream which we'll bring to you at around 1pm.

Earlier today, Trump told media, President the "haters & losers" are complaining that his meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un is a "major loss," but he notes that the US has gotten its three captives returned and that the North's nuclear missile launches have stopped.

Trump tweeted earlier today from Singapore, just hours before his face-to-face with Kim.

"These pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say!"