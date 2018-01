LIVE: Will & Grace star calls out E! for gender inequality during Golden Globes red carpet interview with them

Stay up to date with 1NEWS' live coverage of the 2018 75th Golden Globe Awards.

Big contenders this year are Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water," Steven Spielberg's "The Post" and Martin McDonaugh's "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".

Seth Meyers of Late Night will be hosting the awards this year.

Out of solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and assault, many women and men have said they will be dressing in black for the Globes.

1.32pm: Dinner is served so early at the Golden Globes it can be confusing.

More than hour before the show, "This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia asked castmate Chris Sullivan if it was time to sit down at one of the tables already set with salads.

When Sullivan said he'd been in place for a half-hour, Ventimiglia started chowing down.

It's a good thing - the three-course meal is served and cleared fast, so all the eating is done before the ceremony starts.

But the wine and Champagne keep flowing throughout the three-hour ceremony.

1.24pm: Debra Messing has made her point about gender equality by calling out E! Entertainment Television on the issue while doing an interview with the network on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Messing was explaining why she wore black to support Hollywood's whistleblowers and the Time's Up initiative, then referenced the recent departure from E! of host Catt Sadler, who has said she learned she was making about half the pay of her male counterpart, Jason Kennedy.

Messing tells E! host Giuliana Rancic, "I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts. I miss Catt Sadler."

1.21pm: Gary Oldman, nominated for his first Golden Globe for playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, says he had been offered to play the iconic British PM before, but the strength of Darkest Hour's script outweighed his apprehension about fulfilling the physical characteristics.

Oldman underwent a mammoth transformation in Darkest Hour, spending hours in makeup each day before he got on screen.

1.10pm: Golden Globe nominee Michelle Williams says that she just wants to listen to what #MeToo founder Tarana Burke has to say, and that's why she brought her to Sunday's Golden Globes.

Williams tells The Associated Press, "I'm so much more interested in what you have to say than what I have to say."

Burke says the solidarity and the support behind Time's Up and #MeToo is something we've never seen before.

Williams is one of eight actresses who are attending the Golden Globes with advocates for gender and racial justice.

1.01pm: The question 'What are you wearing?' has been replaced on the red carpet with 'Why are you wearing black?'.

12.39pm: Turning the Globes dark on the fashion front had been anticipated for days after a call for massive reform following the downfall of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and numerous others in Hollywood, media, fashion, tech, publishing and other industries. The new initiative Time's Up, backed by more than 300 women in Hollywood, doled out pins intended in part for those who might already have locked in more colorful looks. ~AP

12.14pm: Will & Grace actress Debra Messing took a back-handed shot at the E! network while talking with them on the red carpet, making reference to the gender pay gap within the entertainment network. "We want equal pay," she said, "I was so shocked to learn that E! doesn't believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts..."

12.01pm: Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have shared a selfie before heading to the red carpet, hashtagged #timesup and #whywewearblack in support of victims of sexual assault and harassment.

11.49am: A few guests are starting to arrive on the red carpet, including Michelle Williams, who brought the co-founder of the #metoo movement Tarana Burke.

11am: Security of all kinds lined the scene. Motorcycle officers cruised down the red carpet. A sniper in military attire put a large rifle on a tripod on a low rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

10.48am: Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, Emma Watson and Amy Poehler are just a few of the actresses who are planning to bring gender and racial justice activists as their guests to the Golden Globe Awards.

Meryl Streep stands for applause at the Oscars Source: Associated Press