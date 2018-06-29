LIVE: Four people reported dead in US shooting at offices of Maryland newspaper, shooter in custody

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage after someone opened fire at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland in the US.

A shooter opened fire at the offices of the newspaper, south of Baltimore, with CBS reporting that four people have died.

8:43am - The shooter is being interrogated by police, the Baltimore Sun reports.

8:41am - The Washington Post is reporting that occupants of the office building where the shooting took place were being evacuated to a nearby mall.

8:36am - AP is reporting that officials have not confirmed if anyone was killed.

8:30am - A city spokeswoman has told AP that the shooter is in custody.

8:27am - Fox News are reporting that police are warning about the possibility of more shooters, however that has not officially been confirmed.

8:25am - White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said "our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected."

8:24am - Phil Davis, the crime and courts reporter for the Gazette, has tweeted that he is safe and waiting to be interviewed by police.

8:19am - This is the latest from the Associated Press.

Multiple people have been shot at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, said a reporter told them of the shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Marc Limansky, a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, said officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported.

He said the situation is "active and ongoing".

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a car park and officers converged on the building.

8:10am - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said on Twitter he was "absolutely devastated" and was in contact with authorities.

8:07am - President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, the deputy press secretary told reporters.

8:01am - CBS, citing two sources, are reporting that four people have died in the shooting.

7:55am - Phil Davis, a crime reporter for the Capital Gazette, said on Twitter that the gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire.

A shooter has opened fire at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper south of Baltimore.

A Gazette reporter says multiple people have been shot at the building in the US state of Maryland. .

Police are currently evacuating people.

A suspect has reportedly been apprehended, the local sheriff told Fox News.

The Capital Gazette have posted a story online about the shooting in their own office.