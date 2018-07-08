LIVE: Four boys rescued from Thai cave, transported to hospital as rescue mission put on hold

Follow 1 NEWS' live coverage of the rescue operation at the cave in Thailand where 12 schoolboys and their football coach were trapped.

The story so far:

* Four students have been rescued from the cave and taken to hospital

* Eight students and their teacher remain trapped in cave

* The strongest boys are being evacuated first

* It may take up to four days to rescue all 13 trapped

* Plan is to evacuate those trapped in groups of four, three, three, three

* 13 divers, five navy seals went into the cave to rescue those trapped on Sunday afternoon (NZT)

1.54am: A Thai official is speaking at a press conference. These were the main points:

All four boys who made it to freedom today were wearing a full face mask and were "carried" by divers.

The first boy was out of the cave complex at 5.40pm local (10.40pm NZT), the second was out 10 minutes after that.

The third and fourth boys came out at 7.30pm and 7.50pm local time (00.50am NZT).

Oxygen supplies now have to be re-stocked as existing supplies in the cave were used up today.

The spokesman said conditions must be stable, as today, for the operation to resume.

Officials were having a debrief at 2am NZT, immediately after this press conference.

1.43am: The boys have beenwere airlifted to Chiang Rai, around 65kms away.

Thai navy Seals Facebook page posted that an additional two boys had also been freed – the third at 7.35pm local time and the fourth 12 minutes later.

1.35am: Officials have confirmed four boys have been rescued from the cave, with the rescue mission now on hold until the morning. The rescue was abandoned for the day, just after 8pm local (1am NZT). At least 12 divers had completed a 9-10 round trip to bring the first group of four boys to safety.

12.45am: CNN reports that a third trapped boy has emerged from the cave. A rescue team member at the cave entrance confirmed the news to CNN.

12.30am: Two ambulances have left from a cave in northern Thailand, Associated Press reports, hours after the operation began.

The Guardian reports that the lowered water levels have reportedly shortened the journey out of the cave.

"Many chambers are reportedly walk-able now ...further rain, however, is forecast later today."

12:05am - Two of the boys have successfully emerged from the cave.

Thai official Tossathep Boonthong, chief of Chiang Rai's health department and part of the rescue team, says: "Two kids are out. They are currently at the field hospital near the cave, Reuters reports.

11:50pm- Reports are circulating that two of the boys have emerged from the cave.

ITV's John Irvine says a local police chief has confirmed this and they are apparently safe and reasonably well.

The Bangkok Post has however reported that the first two boys have completed the swim and are now walking through the chambers.

11:30pm - A source from the hospital told Reuters that five emergency response doctors are awaiting the arrival of the boys, with a further 30 doctors on stand-by.

The medical teams are said to be anxious about the severity of the boys' conditions.

The area outside the hospital has been cordoned off with a heavy police presence, warning vendors to not obstruct the transfer mission, The Guardian reports.

10:44pm - The boys are expected to now be swimming throughout the passageways in tandem with the cave divers.

A graphic published by the Thai News Agency illustrates the task ahead in what it calls the “cave maze-bottle neck”.

10:29pm - An Israeli diver who lives in Thailand and has travelled to the rescue site to help, has told CNN that the weather, which seems to be closing in, is a "great factor" and "actually really scary."

He says because the cave is limestone and there are many streams overflowing into the system, ongoing inclement weather could "destroy the whole operation."

Speed is "very, very important," now, he says. "(There) might be crucial changes in the rescue operation (plan) and somebody will make a decision maybe to bring more of them out today."

10:03pm - Channel News Asia has released a comprehensive layout sketch of the cave.

9:51pm -The first group of boys should be on their way back now, the Guardian reports.



Helicopters await their arrival to ferry them to the Chiang Rai region's largest hospital.





9:20pm - Stormy weather is expected for the next two weeks, increasing the risks in what the Chiang Rai governor has called a "war with water and time", Reuters reports.



9:06pm - Fresh oxygen cannisters are being delivered to the mouth of the cave, the Guardian reports.



9:04pm - Heavy rain is falling over the catchment area of the cave system, CNN reports.



There are fears the rain may flow into the cave, potentially hampering rescue efforts.



8:48pm -The Thai government has released a graphic showing how the children will be rescued, the Guardian reports.



Source: Associated Press

When facing particularly narrow paths, the divers will release the tanks from their backs and slowly roll it as they guide the boy through the passage.



8:37pm - Heavy rain is pouring around a mile from the cave, the Guardian reports.



However, the operation to drain water from the cave – which has seen millions of gallons pumped out throughout the past week – continues steadily.



8:20pm - A number of trolleys are sitting by the main entrance in anticipation of the boys' arrival, the Guardian reports.



8:15pm - After the boys' coach wrote a letter of apology to their parents, CNN says they responded with their own letter, saying: "We, as your soccer team member's parents believe in you and your spirit that you've been taking a good care of our kids. We just want you to know that this is not your fault. We all here don't blame you and just want you not to blame yourself."



"We appreciate all your loving support and care to our kids. We are waiting for the news that you all get back out of the cave safely soon. Your aunt is also here waiting for you at the entrance."



8:10pm - Prajak Sutham, one of the boys trapped in the cave, turned 15 on July 1 - the day before they were found by British divers, CNN reports.



Prajak's aunt told CNN she had not made preparations for his birthday but is now excited about the prospect of being reunited with him soon.



"This is the second I am waiting for -- I want to hug, I want to see him," Salisa Promjak said.



8:01pm - It has been five hours since the divers entered the cave complex, the Guardian reports.

They are now expecting to be "preparing for the first and strongest of the team for the perilous underwater extraction".





