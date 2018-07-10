LIVE: Final push to rescue boys and their coach from Thailand cave underway - 'we will celebrate together!'

Follow 1 NEWS NOW's LIVE coverage from the Tham Luang cave, as day three of the rescue unfolds. Refresh for latest updates.

The story so far:

* Eight students have been rescued from the cave system and taken to hospital

* Four students and their football coach remain trapped in the cave

* The four remaining boys and their football coach are all expected to be rescued today

* 19 divers entered the cave at 3pm NZ time, with more divers to enter gradually throughout the day

8.05pm: Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk posted video showing people working their way through chest-high water in the Tham Luang cave system.

He says he visited "Cave 3" earlier today.

7.50pm: A helpful graphic to illustrate some of the dangers facing the rescue mission this evening.

Source: Rajabhat Mahasarakham University, French Federation of Speleology

7.35pm: A diver helping transport air tanks for the SEAL team, Narongsuk Keasub, has spoken with CNN about the dangers of the rescue mission.

He said it was "the hardest mission" he's ever done.

"We could only see our hands (and a) short distance, secondly the stones are razor sharp which is dangerous for our diving, thirdly the passage is very narrow," Mr Keasub told CNN.

Here's hoping they will all be enjoying the delicacy together very soon.

7.05pm: This is the scene that will greet those emerging from the cave in tonight's planned rescue.

Vehicles are stopped at a checkpoint at the entrance to a cave complex where five were still trapped, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Source: Associated Press

6.55pm: There is no room for complacency in the mission tonight.

6.45pm: So when can we expect the first boy to emerge from the cave tonight?

They have been coming out faster with each rescue and with the operation starting an hour earlier today, it might be around 9.30pm NZ time that we first hear news.

6.19pm: The rescued boys are undergoing further tests, and have been kept away from TVs in order to not affect their mental health, the Guardian reports.

6.15pm: "Today is 10 July 2018. It will be longer than previous ones. We will celebrate together! Hooyah!" Thai Navy Seals involved in the rescue operation posted to Facebook.

6.13pm: Families have vowed to wait at the cave entrance until all of the boys, and their coach, have been freed from the cave, CNN reports.

5.59pm: Four ambulances and a convoy of other vehicles arrived at the cave site Tuesday morning as rain hit the region, the Associated Press reports.