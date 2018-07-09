LIVE: Fifth boy to be rescued from Thailand cave emerges on stretcher - eyewitness report

The rescue operation to save a further eight schoolboys and their football coach trapped deep underground in Thailand's Tham Luang cave system has resumed. Follow the latest developments LIVE. Refresh for latest updates.

The story so far:

* Four students have been rescued from the cave system and taken to hospital

* Eight students and their football coach remain trapped in cave

* Today's rescue operation began at 4pm NZ time

* Despite recent rain, conditions are still optimal for the latest rescue attempt

10.15pm: Associated Press is reporting that an ambulance with flashing lights was seen leaving the Thai cave complex.

Stuff is also reporting a Thai navy official as saying a fifth boy has indeed been rescued.

10.00pm: According to Stuff, National television news in Thailand is also reporting the rescue of the fifth boy.

Reuters have also reported the news.

9.50pm: CNN is reporting that a fifth boy has just been rescued from the cave. He was spotted by a rescue worker being carried out on a stretcher to an ambulance.

9.40pm: It was originally thought the weaker boys would be the first to be rescued. However, an official at the press conference said the "perfect, stronger ones" would be those rescued first.

She says the tension is ramping up as the media awaits news of the latest rescue attempt.

9.00pm: Perhaps this is the reason media weren't alerted to the rescue getting underway until later today?

8.45pm: Officials speaking at the press conference suggested that the stronger and healthier boys would be rescued first.

They also said the first boy from this group should be out of the cave in around "four to five hours time".

8.30pm: The Thai governor overseeing the cave rescue says he "hopes to hear good news in the next few hours".

No word on how many boys they are attempting to rescue today. Yesterday was a group of four.

8.20pm: More good news from the press conference, with an official saying: "The water level is not worrisome.

"Yesterday’s rain did not affect water levels inside the cave."

8.15pm: Thai authorities say the second phase of the operation to rescue the trapped boys and their football coach began at 11am local time today, which is 4pm NZ time.

If yesterday's timings are a guide the divers may emerge with the next set of boys around 1am NZ time.

8.05pm: The aunt of 25-year-old coach Akkapol Chanthawong, told CNN she wants people to understand that he is a good person, and did not mean for the boys to become trapped.

He wrote a note to his family that reads: "To my aunt and grandmother, I'm OK, don't worry about me too much.

"Take care of your health. Aunt, please tell grandmother to make a vegetable drink and crispy pork when I get out. I will go and eat it. Love to everybody."

7.50pm: The first media briefing on today's operation will begin shortly, according to the Guardian.

It doesn't look like it will be used in this rescue, but could be a tool for the future if such a situation arises again.

7.30pm: More action has been recorded at the rescue site.

7.25pm: There is no official word when the rescue began today. Stuff is reporting it began at 3pm NZ time.

If this timing is correct, it would mean the divers and next set of boys may emerge around midnight our time.

7.15pm: CNN has confirmed that the rescue operation is underway again today.

A Thai navy officer told CNN: "The operation has begun and it is ongoing at the moment."

7.10pm: According to the Guardian there was a rush of activity at the cave entrance around 30 minutes ago with an ambulance and a helicopter arriving.

A bit of confusion as to whether a rescue operation has already gotten underway today, with authorities being tight lipped.

Yesterday, officials gave a press conference at 10am local time to outlines the day's plans. Today they were a no show.

7.00pm: 1 NEWS reporter Kimberlee Downs is in Chiang Rai and filed the latest update on the 6pm bulletin.

6.55pm: Looks like it's starting to rain again at the cave complex, which is not a good sign for the rescue effort.