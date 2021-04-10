Live: 'Extraordinary' Prince Philip remembered as tributes flow in from around the world

Tributes have flood in wake of His Royal Highness Prince Philip's passing, aged 99, announced by Buckingham Palace late last night.

He's the longest serving consort after 70 years alongside Queen Elizabeth, known for his at times controversial comments.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last night expressed New Zealand’s sorrow at the death of Prince Philip.

“Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen at this profoundly sad time. On behalf of the New Zealand people and the Government, I would like to express my sincere condolences to Her Majesty and to all the Royal Family," she said in a statement.

“Prince Philip will be fondly remembered for the encouragement he gave to so many young New Zealanders through The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award. In over 50 years of The Award in New Zealand, thousands of young people have completed life-changing challenges through the programme”.

A man arrives to lay a floral tribute outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the announcement of the death of the Britain's Prince Philip at the age of 99. Source: Associated Press

Prince Harry and Meghan were also among the first from within the family to pay tribute to the senior royal, posting on their nonprofit organisation's website.

"Thank you for your service ... you will be greatly missed," the couple shared.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the "extraordinary" life and legacy left behind by Prince Philip after decades of service.

"As a naval hero in the Second World War, as the man who inspired countless young people through the Duke of Edinburgh's Award and, above all, as Her Majesty The Queen's loyal consort."

The British leader paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, whose death has left a "kingdom united in both grief and gratitude".

While President of the United States Joe Biden says he and the First Lady are keeping the royal family and the people of Britain in "our hearts" during this dark day.

"Prince Philip's legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped," Biden shared on Twitter.

Described as an "inspirational patriot", members of the public also flocked to the gates of Windsor Castle today with bouquets of flowers.

Essex resident George, who drove for over an hour to pay tribute, said it felt like the "father of the nation had left [them]".

"One of the last greats I suppose. They don't make them like him anymore ... the courage and sense of his convictions. The sense of loyalty to his people and our monarch was unwavering."

Jacqueline Linderdale said there was an "immense saddness" that surrounded Windsor Castle as the public gathered to pay their respects.