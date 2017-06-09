 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


LIVE: Exit polls have Theresa May's Conservative Party in the lead but short of a majority in UK elections

share

Source:

1 NEWS

the story so far

  • UK general election is taking place today.
  • Polling closed at 9am with first projections showing the Conservative Party in the lead.
  • The election has been overshadowed by recent terror attacks halting campaigning.
  • Nearly 50 million people are registered to vote in today's election.

9:35am

Scottish National Party politician Stewart Hosie has told the BBC if the polling turns out to be accurate it is extraordinary that Theresa May has given up her majority, adding. 

"That's an extraordinary thing, for Theresa May to call this election for narrow party advantage and if these numbers are correct to blow it".

The SNP party is predicted to lose 22 seats according to exit polling.

9:25am

The first official results are due in by 11am, with Sunderland traditionally being the first to get their votes counted.

9:20am

The exit poll results have caused the pound to fall, over uncertainty around the next government, with it down 2% against the Euro.

9:15am

The London Eye was illuminated blue as results show the Conservatives leading election result polling.
Source: Associated Press

9:10am

With the exit polling data the Conservatives will be the largest party but will lose 17 seats with a projection of 314 seats.

The poll also suggests Labour will get 266 seats - which is a rise of 34 seats. 

9:05am

Exit polls are now out with Theresa May's Conservative Party the largest party but short of a majority.

Conservatives: 314

Labour: 266

SNP: 34

Lib Dems: 14

Plaid Cymru: 3

Greens: 1

Ukip: 0

Others: 138

8:55am

A final message of thanks from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

8:50am

Nail biting time at the BBC studio, with ten minutes until the first projections come in.

8:40am

Polling stations around the country are reporting a high voter turnout. Labour needs its young voters to turn out in force to give them a chance of victory today.

8:35am

Under 30 minutes until exit poll results are released. They have proved a good indicator in the past, correctly predicting the outcome of the last five UK elections.

8:25am

Looks like it's going to be a late night for some!

8:20am

News outlets in the UK are reporting voting difficulties in Newcastle-under-Lyme. The BBC has reported students at Keele University have been complaining they haven't been able to vote even though they are registered. Newcastle-under-lyme voted Labour in the last election.

8:10am

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling has the lowdown on today's UK election.

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.
Source: Breakfast

8:00am

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has released a last plea for votes on election day.

7:45am

The final polls before voting have Theresa May's Conservative Party on course for victory, but as we saw in the recent US elections anything is possible on election day.

7:30am

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of the UK elections. Polls will close at 9am when the first exit polls will give us a clue as to who will win the closely fought election. It isn't just the two parties fighting it out though, as UK media were caught having a scuffle at a polling station this morning.  

Hard to tell if the shot they were going to get was quite worth the aggravation.
Source: BBC News

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn

Source: Associated Press

Related

Politics

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

Video: Watch Peter Burling's perfect race to book NZ's place in Louis Vuitton challenger final!

00:30
2
Peter Burling and Co. were 500 metres behind at gate one. Then they showed their true class.

Watch: Team NZ's massive comeback takes them to the brink of Louis Vuitton final

01:14
3
Dan Carter says 2017 has been a year of highs and lows, but he's determined to get back on track next season.

Exclusive: Dan Carter opens up to Jack Tame on environmental crusade, tough 2017

00:30
4
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

Watch: Peter Burling masterclass blows Ben Ainslie out of the water to clinch spot in challenger final

5
1 NEWS

Wild night out in Suva left local man dead - and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country

00:28
Team NZ's helmsman also had a big shout out for his shore crew, describing the boat as better than ever.

Watch: Ice-cool Peter Burling reacts moments after sinking BAR - 'We knew what we needed to do to win'

Team NZ's helmsman also had a big shout out for his shore crew, describing the boat as faster than ever.

00:30
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

Watch: Peter Burling masterclass blows Ben Ainslie out of the water to clinch spot in challenger final

Team NZ had a point to prove late today. Then they lifted big time.

03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.


02:11
The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.

Bill English not ruling out introducing new rules to regulate the internet in light of London terror attack

The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ