LIVE: Exit polls have Theresa May's Conservative Party in the lead but short of a majority in UK elections

9:35am

Scottish National Party politician Stewart Hosie has told the BBC if the polling turns out to be accurate it is extraordinary that Theresa May has given up her majority, adding.

"That's an extraordinary thing, for Theresa May to call this election for narrow party advantage and if these numbers are correct to blow it".

The SNP party is predicted to lose 22 seats according to exit polling.

9:25am

The first official results are due in by 11am, with Sunderland traditionally being the first to get their votes counted.

9:20am

The exit poll results have caused the pound to fall, over uncertainty around the next government, with it down 2% against the Euro.

9:15am

9:10am

With the exit polling data the Conservatives will be the largest party but will lose 17 seats with a projection of 314 seats.

The poll also suggests Labour will get 266 seats - which is a rise of 34 seats.

9:05am

Exit polls are now out with Theresa May's Conservative Party the largest party but short of a majority.

Conservatives: 314

Labour: 266

SNP: 34

Lib Dems: 14

Plaid Cymru: 3

Greens: 1

Ukip: 0

Others: 138

8:55am

A final message of thanks from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

8:50am

Nail biting time at the BBC studio, with ten minutes until the first projections come in.

8:40am

Polling stations around the country are reporting a high voter turnout. Labour needs its young voters to turn out in force to give them a chance of victory today.

8:35am

Under 30 minutes until exit poll results are released. They have proved a good indicator in the past, correctly predicting the outcome of the last five UK elections.

8:25am

Looks like it's going to be a late night for some!

8:20am

News outlets in the UK are reporting voting difficulties in Newcastle-under-Lyme. The BBC has reported students at Keele University have been complaining they haven't been able to vote even though they are registered. Newcastle-under-lyme voted Labour in the last election.

8:10am

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling has the lowdown on today's UK election.

8:00am

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has released a last plea for votes on election day.

7:45am

The final polls before voting have Theresa May's Conservative Party on course for victory, but as we saw in the recent US elections anything is possible on election day.

7:30am

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of the UK elections. Polls will close at 9am when the first exit polls will give us a clue as to who will win the closely fought election. It isn't just the two parties fighting it out though, as UK media were caught having a scuffle at a polling station this morning.