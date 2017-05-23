LIVE: Everyone 'came running towards us' - witness explains what happened in Manchester Arena

The Greater Manchester Police have confirmed 19 people are dead, and around 50 others are injured after an explosion outside Ariana Grande's UK concert today.

Follow developments live.

1.57pm: We're waiting on a press conference with Manchester Police which we'll bring to you live. Meanwhile, here's another witness report told to AP: "A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, said

"It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."

1.40pm: Theresa May is going to chair a meeting of the UK government's emergency Cobra committee later today.

A statement from 10 Downing Street earlier confirmed police are treating the incident as an "appalling terrorist attack".

1.37pm: The UK Prime Minister's General Election campaign is being suspended following the fatal explosion, Sky News reports.

1.35pm: Manchester Police say emergency services are still working at the scene of the incident.

They are about to update media at a press conference at 1.40pm.

1.32pm: Sir Richard Leese, leader of the Manchester Council has released a statement.

"This is an absolutely horrifying incident and our thoughts are with everyone affected, especially those who have lost loved ones or been injured and traumatised.

"If it is confirmed that this was a terrorist attack it is a monstrous act, but also a deeply futile one. Manchester is a proud and strong city and we will not allow those who seek to sow fear and division to achieve their aims.

"We give heartfelt thanks to our emergency services for their response and council staff are doing all they can to support."

1.29pm: Facebook has switched on a Safety Check facility for Manchester, allowing users to connect with friends and loved ones to let them know they are safe.

1.27pm: Manchester Evening News are reporting some medics at Salford Royal have volunteered to help with casualties on top of extra staff that have already been called in.

1.25pm: National Rail posted an updated saying Victoria Station is expected to be closed for the next 24 hours.

"Emergency services are dealing with an incident near Manchester Arena. As Manchester Victoria is located near the arena, the station has been evacuated and all lines closed."

1.24pm: Manchester Central MP, Lucy Powell says "Our great city will, as we have in the past, come together and unite in solidarity.

"We support all the families and each other."

1.21pm: UK Prime Minister, Theresa May has responded to the attack in a statement.

"We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by police as an appalling terrorist attack."

All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected."

Theresa May

1.16pm: Police at the scene say there are still a lot of people in the area, The Guardian reports.

Out of service buses have been pushed into service to ferry people out of the cordoned area, and some taxis are reportedly offering free rides for those affected.

1.12pm: Security minister, Ben Wallace, is calling for vigilance in the city.

"In the light of the attack in Manchester tonight, please be vigilant and if you see anything suspicious call the anti-terrorist hotline: 0800 789123," he said on Twitter.

"My thoughts are with all the victims of the incident tonight & our emergency services who are out there tending wounded & keeping us safe."

1.09pm: The Greater Manchester Police have confirmed the controlled explosion carried out, was actually abandoned clothing and not a suspicious item.

1.03pm: The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham has tweeted his condolences.

"My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones, my admiration to our brave emergency services. A terrible night for our great city."

12.54pm: Reuters and NBC News are reporting US officials say a suicide bomber is suspected over the Manchester Arena explosion.

12.49pm: Greater Manchester Police are set to hold a press conference at 1pm NZT.

12.47pm: New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade say they are "aware of reports of an incident at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, United Kingdom."

"The New Zealand High Commission in London is in contact with the local authorities. There is no indication at this stage that any New Zealanders have been caught up in the incident.



"New Zealanders in Manchester are advised to avoid the vicinity of Manchester Arena, follow any instructions issued by local authorities and make contact with family in New Zealand to confirm their well-being.



"There are currently 14 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Manchester."



12.42pm: People at Wythenshawe A&E department have told the Manchester Evening News there are scenes of "absolute chaos" in the major trauma unit.

Staff at Salford Royal are also reportedly "preparing for casualties".

12.40pm: Guardian reporter Helen Pidd says an ambulance has sped up to the children's A&E department at Manchester Royal infirmary, where staff say small children are among the injured.

12.38pm: Media are reporting the controlled explosion has been carried out.

12.31pm: Greater Manchester Police say "there will be a controlled explosion in Cathedral gardens shortly".

They are urging the public not to be alarmed if they hear anything.

12.28pm: Leader of the British Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn says his "thoughts are with all those affected" in the terror attack.

12.12pm: Greater Manchester Police have confirmed 19 people are dead and about 50 others are injured.

12.11pm: The Manchester Arena have released a statement confirming the incident took place "outside the venue in a public space" as people were leaving the concert.

12.07pm: A number of concert-goers are tweeting photos of loved ones and friends who they haven't seen since and cannot get in contact with since the concert.

The police say they are working to provide a number for anyone concerned about loved ones to contact, which will be released as soon as possible.

12.06pm: Early estimates are putting the number of fatalities in double figures, BBC reports.

12.04pm: The North West Counter Terrorism Unit are treating the incident as a possible terror attack, BBC reports.

Senior officers are assembling in London and liaising with the home office.

11.58am: BBC say British police are treating the blast as a possible terrorist incident.

11.55am: NBC News say senior law enforcement officials told them at least 20 people are dead, hundreds injured after possibly two explosions at the concert.

11.50am: Signs have been placed outside the doors of Manchester Royal Infirmary A&E department.

The signs read: "MAJOR INCIDENT, NO ENTRY" and "AUTHORISED STAFF ONLY".

11.48am: A woman has described running from the explosion with her two daughters.

Michelle Sullivan was at the concert with her 12-year-old and 15-year-old told the BBC: "It was really scary".

"Just as the lights have gone down we heard a really loud explosion... Everybody screamed.

"When we got out they just said 'keep on running, keep on running'."

11.44am: Police say emergency services are continuing to work at the scene of the incident and are repeating their warning for the public to stay away.

11.40am: According to the Guardian there is a Police cordon extending around Victoria Station, the Manchester Arena, Cathedral and beyond.

A police helicopter is also circling above.

11.38am: A barman at nearby Steven Charles Snooker Club told media he said the explosion sounded like thunder.

"We've had a few people in with panic attacks and in all kinds of disarray. We've got four girls here - trying to get them sorted to get picked up.

"There was a gentleman on the floor with his leg all bleeding and woman with blood down one side of her face."

11.34am: An actress on the UK show Emmerdale was attending Grande's concert today and says she was evacuated, and smelt burning and saw smoke.

11.32am: British Transport Police are saying there are reports the explosion was "in foyer" of arena.

"Officers are at Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion within the foyer area of the stadium at 10.30pm this evening.

"Emergency services are at the scene and we are working to establish more information regarding the explosion and will provide further updates as soon as possible.

11.26am: Joseph Carozza, a representative from Grande's US record label, said the singer is OK and they are investigating what happened.

11.25am: More from eye witness Andy Holey, he told BBC he saw "a good 20 to 30 bodies" on the ground after he'd managed to collect himself and start looking for his family members.

"Some of them looked like they might have been unconscious but there was a lot of fatalities."

11.23am: Concertgoer Josh Elliott has BBC’s Radio 5 Live of what happened the moment the blast hit.

"A bang went off and everyone stopped and screamed... we basically hit the deck," Mr Elliott said.

"It was bedlam… it was horrific.

"We got up when we thought it was safe and got out as quickly as possible.

"People were just crying and in tears... police cars were everywhere.

"We just wanted to get out as quickly as possible because we didn't know what was going on."

11.20am: Video shows chaotic scenes outside Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion.

11.17am: Reports are coming in from Twitter users that a bomb disposal unit has arrived at Manchester Arena.

11.13am: There is a strong presence of armed police in the streets surrounding the arena.

11.10am: Eyewitness Andy Holey told BBC News he saw "several bodies".

He was with his wife and daughter at the concert and said the explosion was near to a ticket office and was blown off his feet when it happened.

11.08am: Fans are taking Twitter to tell parents and children who have become separated that about 50 are at a nearby inn.

11.06am: The first pictures of injured people are starting to appear.

11.01am: Eyewitnesses told BBC News there are are dozens of injuries.

10.59am: The Greater Manchester Police say, "details of a casualty bureau at Manchester Arena will be shared as soon as available".

They are continuing to advise the public to stay away from the arena.

10.57am: Video shared to Twitter shows heavy police and emergency services presence.

10.52am: Trains are cancelled to and from Manchester Victoria.

National Rail said in a statement:

"Emergency services are dealing with an incident near Manchester Victoria, resulting in all lines being closed.

"Trains are currently unable to run to / from Manchester Victoria. Some trains will be cancelled throughout or start / terminate at alternative stations. "Disruption is expected to continue until end of the day."

10.50am: Second vision from Twitter user claiming to be outside the concert, saying "you can see the explosion and hear the bang".

10.48am: One concert-goer, Hannah Dane, told the Guardian there was: "Quite a loud explosion heard from inside the Manchester arena and it shook, then everyone screamed and tried to get out."



A woman who lives opposite the arena told the Press Association she heard a huge bang. Suzy Mitchell said she "just heard a huge bang from my bed … and everyone was running away in big crowds."



10.46am: Greater Manchester Police are confirming "a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured".

10.45am: A Twitter user claiming to have friends working for emergency services says balloons filled with gas popped and there was a stampede because concert-goers thought it was a bomb.

10.43am: Station Approach closed outside Victoria.

10.36am: Fans are reporting on social media that two explosions were heard.

10.34am: The Greater Manchester Police are reportedly describing the situation as a "serious incident". They tweeted saying they are responding to the incident and are telling people to stay away from the arena.

10.32am: Twitter users are saying the noises were heard towards the end of the show with some claiming they believed the loud bangs were a "gun shot" or a "bomb", but others tweeted saying it might have been a speaker that blew up or a balloon.