LIVE: Eleventh boy emerges from Thailand cave, making for three rescued on final day of operation so far

Follow 1 NEWS NOW's LIVE coverage from the Tham Luang cave, as day three of the rescue unfolds.

The story so far:

* Eleven boys have been rescued from the cave system and taken to hospital

* Two people remain trapped in the cave

* The remaining boy and their football coach are all expected to be rescued today

* 19 divers entered the cave at 3pm NZ time, with more divers to enter gradually throughout the day

11.12pm: Good spirits at the rescue scene.

11.05pm: Reports coming in from Fairfax that the 12th boy is in chamber 3 near the cave's entrance.

If confirmed that will soon leave only the coach and remaining rescue crew to come out.

10.55pm: Further confirmation the youngest boy is out of the cave safe.

10.45pm: The Guardian reports the Thai PM has cleared up a rumour the boys were sedated for their dangerous journey out of the cave.

10.35pm: 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs, who is in Chiang Rai, spoke to one volunteer who travelled from Hong Kong to help there.

He didn't want to be named or photographed, but when asked how he feels now, simply said "I'm hopeful".

The volunteers in Chiang Rai have been such an inspiring force throughout this rescue mission Kimberlee says.

10.32pm: Thai TV say the eleventh to be rescued is the smallest, assumed to be 11-year-old Chanin Wiboonrungrueng.

His identity has not yet been confirmed.

10.30pm: More confirmation on the 11th rescue from the Guardian.

10.20pm: Reuters and CNN are now reporting witnesses have seen an eleventh boy coming out of the cave, making three rescued tonight.

10.20pm: If the reports that the two rescued have both been young members of the Wild Boar football team, then it looks like their 25-year-old coach could be the last person to be rescued from the cave as expected.

10.00pm: The Thai Navy SEALS have posted on Facebook about the time of today's first rescue.

"The 9th Wild Boar was out of the cave at 4:06 pm. Hooyah!"

That would make it 9.06pm NZ time.

9.50pm: Confirmation from the Guardian of the tenth boy being rescued. Three to go.

9.36pm: Just like that Reuters have tweeted that another boy has emerged on a stretcher.

9.35pm: Last night the rescues came thick and fast after the first one, could be a similar story tonight.

9.22pm: Confirmation from the Guardian.

9.13pm: Reuters and CNN are reporting the ninth person has been brought out of the cave on a stretcher.

9.05pm: More on the ambulance sighting. Still no confirmation that one of the boys, or their coach, was inside.

8.55pm: At least nine ambulances have been waiting at the site after the leader of the rescue operation said tonight's aim was to bring out all five as well as a medic and three Thai Navy SEALS, who have been with the trapped boys.

8.50pm: An Ambulance has been seen leaving the site of the cave rescue effort in northern Thailand, Associated Press reports.

These sightings have previously led to the announcement of a rescue shortly after on previous evenings.

8.25pm: Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said this phase may take longer than the previous two rescue missions.

Might be a long night ahead, as this mission involves getting out more people than the previous two.

8.05pm: Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk posted video showing people working their way through chest-high water in the Tham Luang cave system.

He says he visited "Cave 3" earlier today.

7.50pm: A helpful graphic to illustrate some of the dangers facing the rescue mission this evening.

7.35pm: A diver helping transport air tanks for the SEAL team, Narongsuk Keasub, has spoken with CNN about the dangers of the rescue mission.

He said it was "the hardest mission" he's ever done.

"We could only see our hands (and a) short distance, secondly the stones are razor sharp which is dangerous for our diving, thirdly the passage is very narrow," Mr Keasub told CNN.

Here's hoping they will all be enjoying the delicacy together very soon.

7.05pm: This is the scene that will greet those emerging from the cave in tonight's planned rescue.

Vehicles are stopped at a checkpoint at the entrance to a cave complex where five were still trapped, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

6.55pm: There is no room for complacency in the mission tonight.

6.45pm: So when can we expect the first boy to emerge from the cave tonight?

They have been coming out faster with each rescue and with the operation starting an hour earlier today, it might be around 9.30pm NZ time that we first hear news.

6.19pm: The rescued boys are undergoing further tests, and have been kept away from TVs in order to not affect their mental health, the Guardian reports.

6.15pm: "Today is 10 July 2018. It will be longer than previous ones. We will celebrate together! Hooyah!" Thai Navy Seals involved in the rescue operation posted to Facebook.

6.13pm: Families have vowed to wait at the cave entrance until all of the boys, and their coach, have been freed from the cave, CNN reports.

5.59pm: Four ambulances and a convoy of other vehicles arrived at the cave site Tuesday morning as rain hit the region, the Associated Press reports.